Brixton Academy is putting on a series of virtual live gigs

If you’re missing the sweet sound of live music, one of London’s best-loved venues is swinging back into action to offer some respite for the capital’s bereft gig-goers.

The legendary O2 Academy Brixton has teamed up with Live Nation UK and MelodyVR to put on a series of new, live concerts, all available to experience in 360-degree virtual reality.

Live from O2 Academy Brixton will have a programme packed full of exclusive, bespoke performances, all created with world-class production values.

The venue, famous for holding groundbreaking gigs from the likes of Iggy Pop, Grace Jones and Snoop Dogg, is setting up a purpose-built studio to film the exclusive performances using cutting-edge virtual reality technology. This will allow you to select the spot from where you want to watch the shows, including on stage with the artists, using the MelodyVR app.

The line-up is yet to be announced, but it comes from the folk behind Wireless Connect, the virtual festival held in place of the cancelled Wireless, which hosted new sets from the likes of Stefflon Don, Saweetie, Iann Dior, Lady Leshurr, Big Narstie and 24kGoldn. So the shows in Brixton should be just as promising.

As with Wireless Connect, all the gigs will be filmed in 360​-degree virtual ​reality, so if you have a VR headset knocking about, you can watch as if you’re actually there. If you don’t have that kind of tech to hand, you can still view the concerts in 360-degree mode on your smartphone via the MelodyVR app.

This might not induce the same excitement as heaving mosh pits and tinnitus-inducing sound systems, but as we all wonder when gigs will return to London, live music in any form is welcome news right now.

The full line-up of Live from O2 Academy Brixton will be announced soon. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.

