Photograph: Jake Davis

Brixton Courtyard just revealed a whopper of a spring line up

Horse Meat Disco, Craig Charles, Crazy P and more will play the outdoor party space

By Time Out contributors
Last summer, going out in London became a bit like living in a small student city. We went from having hundreds of clubs to having, basically, just two, each at either end of town. You chose one and you were bloody happy about it. 
 
In the north there was The Cause/Costa del Tottenham, running outdoor parties and warehouse cabaret shows. Down south? There was Brixton Courtyard, an outdoor space run by Brixton Jamm and curated by Percolate. Both were social-distanced, seated and pretty much the closest you could come to a BNO without sneaking off to a rave on the Marshes. 
 
The venues were closed for lockdown but now – with Boris’s roadmap to normality under way – they’re on their way back. Earlier this week Costa del Tottenham announced its opening weekend of parties for April 17. Now Brixton Courtyard’s announced its spring line up too. 
 
The venue will open from Monday April 12 for a series of socially distanced brunches, BBQs, open deck nights and proper parties. Only Jerkin is still running the street food, and on the bill? Channel One, Or:la, Craig Charles, Crazy P, Ekkah, Genix, Horse Meat Disco, Oliver Smith and Seb Zito with more being confirmed by the day.
 
That should be more than enough to keep us all going until June 21, eh? 

