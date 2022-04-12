Brixton Market’s Chishuru named Time Out’s best restaurant of 2022

The last time we published our annual Best Restaurants list was in November 2019. Since then, London’s hospitality venues have been through a lot. That’s why we're pleased to announce that our top 50 rundown is back for 2022 – and better than ever.

This year’s number one spot has gone to Chishuru, a West African neighbourhood restaurant in Brixton that’s unique, exciting and, most importantly, serves up really delicious food.

Nigerian-born chef-owner Adejoké ‘Joké’ Bakare opened the space in September 2020 in the midst of the pandemic’s dreaded tier system. Before that she was hosting dinner parties and supper clubs – it was only after winning the Brixton Kitchen competition in 2019 that she was able to start her own restaurant.

It’s not been an easy ride since opening, but Bakare and her team have developed a loyal following. Chishuru has become a local favourite, known for its peach-coloured intimate dining room and welcoming atmosphere. A large part of what makes this place so great is down to Bakare herself. Diners can watch her at work in the open-plan kitchen and she’ll happily bring out dishes to tables, give customers insight into the stories behind her food and discuss cooking techniques.

Photograph: Jess Hand

Speaking about being Time Out’s Best Restaurant of 2022, Bakare said: ‘The recognition makes us feel so special. We opened at a time of great uncertainty, thus we’ve never known “normal”. This makes it worthwhile.’ She added: ‘My restaurant is a very personal thing. This is the food that I grew up eating. The people that come to us are really adventurous. They want to be pushed out of their comfort zone,’ she explains.

Photograph: Jess Hand

Chishuru is the type of place you want to tell all your friends about, but it’s also the type of place you want to selfishly keep to yourself. It deserves our top spot and your attention.

Chishuru, Unit 9, Market Row, Coldharbour Lane, SW9 8LB.

