His ‘English breakfast’ sandwich can be yours for only £12

Brooklyn Beckham, unofficial king of the sidequest, is opening a pop-up takeaway restaurant with Uber Eats next week that is exclusively available to customers in London. The menu will feature five different dishes inspired by Beckham’s ‘global upbringing’, including a chicken tikka masala, a wagyu bolognese, and an English breakfast sandwich.

The latter is apparently Brooklyn’s favourite and he credits his nan with originally coming up with it. He explained: ‘My Nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favourite ever since.’

The pop-up is part of Uber Eats’ Hosts campaign, which seeks to bring chefs and restaurants who wouldn’t otherwise be available for food delivery to your doorstep. The campaign kicked off with Welsh Michelin starred restaurant Ynyshir, which is internationally acclaimed for its innovative hours-long tasting menu.

The young socialite voiced his excitement for his recipes to reach the homes of Londoners, saying: ‘I’ve always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking. Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over.’

Dishes start at £10, and you can order between 5-10pm on January 25 and 26, only on Uber Eats.

