As everyone knows, cinnamon buns are a superior pastry. And when they’re spruced up, jazzed up, jacked-up, they’re basically faultless. House of Cinn (HoC) makes those kind of mega-cinn-buns and from this week on, they’ll be available in Selfridges.

But with House of Cinn, the buns are only half the attraction. The company also provides initiatives to help ‘break cycles of homelessness’. HoC works with charity Street Cafe’s outreach teams to get rough sleepers back on their feet, directly employing rough sleepers as bakers, baking instructors and retailers – as well as providing them with support networks.

Previously sold only via online delivery, HoC launches this week in Selfridges Foodhall. And even without the good-natured company mantra, the buns are severely tempting. Just look at them, if you don’t mind dribbling all over your screen:

Boxes start from £8.50, with flavours ranging from the classic cinn bun to fancier, more loaded flavours like salted caramel & pecan and pistachio & baklawa. Not only do these buns look and taste phenomenal, but they leave a wholesome aftertaste.

You can order House of Cinn’s buns online here or visit Selfridges Foodhall

