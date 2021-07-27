London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Selfridges store in Oxford Street
Alexandre Rotenberg / Shutterstock

Selfridges is up for sale

It could be yours for as little as £4 billion

By
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

The death of the high street is well and truly upon us (RIP). We’re not talking about Woolworths and Blockbuster Video. Oxford Street looks very different to how it did ten years ago – it’s now full of American-style sweet shops and the legendary Topshop is no more.

What’s next? The owners of Selfridges have just announced that they’re putting the business up for sale, including the flagship Oxford Street shop that dates back to 1909. Thanks to the pandemic, the luxury department store chain suffered from less footfall – especially in touristy areas like Oxford Street – and had to cut 450 jobs last year due to all of the disruption.

If you’re thinking of buying, it has a hefty price tag, obviously. The sale of Selfridges’ four UK stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham, as well as Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland and De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands, could bag its owners as much as £4bn. They hope to complete a deal by the end of the year – keep an eye out to see how the saga unfolds. 

​​London’s first ‘iceberg hotel’ is opening in Leicester Square.

Here are 50 secondhand shops that really cool Londoners love.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.