Burberry has taken over another iconic London landmark

The fashion brand has made its mark on one of the city’s legendary department stores

When Burberry last did a big London takeover, well, things didn’t go so smoothly. Back in September the designer brand renamed Bond Street station ‘Burberry Street’ to mark London Fashion Week – and the move ended up being pretty controversial, with some complaining that the rebrand was both tacky and confusing.

Now Burberry has had another stab at making its mark on one of London’s most iconic places – and this time things should be much more straightforward. The brand has revealed a massive takeover of luxury department store Harrods.

The takeover is designed to show off Burberry’s outdoorsy collections, and at night it’ll see the iconic store lit up in Burberry’s renowned shade of ‘knight blue’. Harrods’ green awnings will be ‘reimagined’ as tent canopies, while the window displays will be crammed full of camping equipment.

Inside, Burberry will have its own ‘camping corner’, stocking everything from hot water bottles and bottle openers to a limited edition ‘orienteering map’ of Knightsbridge. There’ll be space dedicated to Burberry’s iconic trench coats, as well as plenty of items exclusive to Harrods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Harrods’ ‘green men’ door people will also get a Burberry makeover with new knight-blue check outfits. The Burberry takeover is just one of many celebrations planned for Harrods in 2024, which will mark the store’s 175th birthday.

Burberry’s Harrods takeover will last from February 1-29, and you can find out more about visiting Harrods with Time Out’s official guide to the department store here.

Did you see that two London restaurants triumphed at the Good Food Guide Awards 2024?

Plus: this London attraction has been named one of the world’s top cultural spots for 2024.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Seapa (aka Allan Mustafa) in Stoke Newington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.