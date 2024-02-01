This London attraction has been named one of the world’s top cultural spots for 2024

National Geographic has revealed the planet’s most essential cultural attractions – and one of them is in the capital

Ever since Battersea Power Station opened to the public back in 2022, it’s been quite the hit. Beyond the novelty of actually being able to go inside and explore the station (after decades of not being allowed to do so), BPS’s evolving selection of stores and restaurants has ensured it’s worth re-visiting, too.

These days Battersea Power Station is officially one of London’s most popular tourist attractions, having welcomed over 11.2 million visitors in 2023. And now the old power station has been awarded a pretty big accolade, with National Geographic naming it one of the world’s best ‘cultural hot spots’ to visit in 2024.

NatGeo’s list ranged massively, including stuff as varied as a modern art gallery in Istanbul, an underwater sculpture park in the Caribbean and eco-tours in New Zealand. Battersea Power Station sits among impressive company and was one of only four European ‘hot spots’.

About the revamped power station, NatGeo said: ‘A decade-long, $6 billion renovation means the smokestack-capped, 1.5 million-square-foot building is now a stylish shopping, dining, and entertainment hub.

‘Repurposed elements include Control Room B, a cocktail bar amid the dials and synchroscopes of a onetime command post, and Lift 109, a glassed-in viewpoint atop one of Battersea’s iconic 357-foot-tall smokestacks. Visitors can stay onsite at the Art’otel with its rooftop pool and art gallery.’

And that’s certainly not the end of all there is to find in BPS. In recent news at Time Out we covered this spectacular penthouse in the power station, a snazzy new timber-clad Apple Store and a massive beauty-only Boots.

You can find out more about what is now officially one of the world’s hottest cultural spots with our Battersea Power Station guide here and read National Geographic’s full list of the planet’s best cultural attractions here.

