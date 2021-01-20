Burns Night feasts to enjoy at home from London restaurants flying the Scottish flag

While a ceilidh might breach all those social distancing rules, a little bit of haggis never hurt anybody. Here’s a selection of meal kits and food orders you can still get to yours in time for a grand at-home celebration of Burns Night this coming Monday (January 25).

Townsend’s Burns Night feast (pictured above)

Don’t just stop at neeps and tatties. Get stuck into a decadent three-course feast from the Whitechapel Gallery’s Townsend. Either side of the trad haggis main course you’ll get cullen skink and rhubarb and ginger cranachan. If you want to take yourself to even higher Scottish culinary heights, add on a Rob Roy cocktail and a fancy Scottish cheeseboard.

From £40, serves two. Order for delivery by Thu 21. www.townsendrestaurant.co.uk

Mac & Wild’s haggis taco kit

In a year where nothing is normal, switch up the Scottish traditions and instead have yourself a haggis taco. Highlands-inspired London restaurant Mac & Wild is letting you have a fling with the special Scottish sausage meat, sending out meal kits filled with tortillas, venison haggis, pickled neeps and crispy tattie bits.

£30, serves four. Delivery within 48 hours. www.restaurantkitsuk.com

St John’s Burns Night menu

Nobody does weird meaty bits better than St John. That’s why we’re thrilled they’re dishing up a kit complete with haggis, neeps and tatties for two. If you’ve found that in among everything else that’s going on in the world, Burns Night has crept up on you this year, it appears the same thing may have happened for St John. As such, their wee party kit is available a little after the big day so you can embrace a belated address to the haggis.

£32, for collection from St John Bread and Wine, Spitalfields. www.stjohnrestaurant.com.

More amazing meal kits to order from London’s best restaurants.

You can now get Otto’s legendary pressed duck delivered.