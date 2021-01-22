Burns Night in London
The annual Scottish knees-up is a great excuse for a party – even if Burns Night 2021 will be a little low-key. Here's how to celebrate in London
Burns Night always falls on January 25 (which is a Monday in 2021) and gives London an excuse in any other year to celebrate Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, with lots of food, whisky and partying. While the ceilidhs might be off this time, there are still ways to recrete the whisky tastings and indulgent Burns Night meals at home. Discover how to celebrate Burns Night 2021 in London right here.
And if all that talk of Scots food and drink has whetted your appetite, get stuck into our Burns Night videos on making a tasty haggis – not a terrifying one – and how to craft creative Burns cocktails.
RECOMMENDED: More great things to do in London this January
Burns Night 2021 celebrations in London
Burns Night feasts to enjoy at home from London restaurants flying the Scottish flag
Let London’s restaurants do the hard work for you
Three extremely good (and affordable!) whisky delivery services
Fancy a dram? Yea, you do!
Grab a takeaway sandwich from Scottish sarnie makers
Haggis toastie? Right this way!
15 places in London with Scottish roots
Learn about the city’s most Scottish spots
What actually is Burns Night?
Clue up on your Burns Night history
More fun stuff to do in January 2020
London events in January
Start the New Year off as you mean to go on with our crash course in the best culture, events and nightlife in London. We've got a feeling 2018 is gonna be a good one.