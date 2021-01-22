Burns Night in London

The annual Scottish knees-up is a great excuse for a party – even if Burns Night 2021 will be a little low-key. Here's how to celebrate in London

Burns Night always falls on January 25 (which is a Monday in 2021) and gives London an excuse in any other year to celebrate Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, with lots of food, whisky and partying. While the ceilidhs might be off this time, there are still ways to recrete the whisky tastings and indulgent Burns Night meals at home. Discover how to celebrate Burns Night 2021 in London right here.

And if all that talk of Scots food and drink has whetted your appetite, get stuck into our Burns Night videos on making a tasty haggis – not a terrifying one – and how to craft creative Burns cocktails.

