Salt Bae is now selling his £680 steaks online

One of the culinary world’s most divisive figures, Nusret Gökçe – also known as Salt Bae – is now available from the comfort of your own home.

Well, not quality time with the infamous Turkish chef himself, but the wildly spenny steaks that he serves up in his Nusr-et restaurant in Knightsbridge. Listed on Deliveroo and UberEats as Saltbae’s Nusr-Et Steakhouse (lest you forget the who owns the joint), you can order the Saltbae Tomahawk for £399, the house burger for £45, the Giant Tomahawk for £630 and the Giant Striploin for £680. Oof!

Want something to wash down your extremely pricey meat with? Add on a 1.5 litre bottle of Ace of Spades Armand De Brignac Rose Champagne for £1,150.

Trying to save the pennies? The cheapest bottle of red wine is £155, while a main of organic baby chicken will set you back a mere £37. Parmesan and truffle fries are an extra £17. Want pudding? There is only one – baklava for £16.

Nusr-Et opened in 2021, and quickly became one of the most talked about spots in town – but for all the wrong reasons; namely its hilarious price points, and £700 gold leaf covered steaks. Though Nusr-et turned a profit of £7 million during its first year of trading, the joint soon fell out of favour for being gimmicky and ridiculously overpriced.

Last year saw tough times for Nusr-Et, which was ranked as one of the city’s worst restaurants on TripAdvisor. Gökçe was also accused of harassing employees, stealing tips and selling leftover dregs of wine back to customers.

