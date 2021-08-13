London
Cafe BAO
Café Bao is launching Taiwanese-style breakfast

And there’s 50 percent off for the first two weekends

Written by
Angela Hui
Now you can start the day right with a bao or two from everyone’s favourite Taiwanese steamed-bun purveyors, as Café Bao in King’s Cross is launching a new breakfast menu. 

‘Breakfast is a really important part of the day in Taiwan,’ Bao co-founder and creative director Erchen Chang says. ‘Part of the culture would be getting up early to eat breakfast out, either a big spread in the traditional soy milk shops, or breakfast sandwiches in the Taiwanese equivalent to greasy spoons.’

Café Bao will be serving a sausage hash brown breakfast bao and a signature gua bao filled with a sausage and cheese patty, layered with a hash brown and a fried egg. Fluffy buns aside, other all-day breakfast specials include Taiwanese savoury soy milk, bacon, egg and cheese dan bing Taiwanese pancake, baked ham hock congee pie encased in a crusty pastry lid and a ‘bao loaf’ with syrup and butter. 

Café Bao also offers fresh daily bakes and buns from the bakery counter, including signatures such as pizza, molten chocolate, red bean peach and sad-face salted egg custard bao. 

Hungry Londoners can bag a bargain and get 50 percent off food over the two launch weekends, from August 28 to 30 and September 4 to 5. Maximum of four guests per table and dine-in only.

4 Pancras Square. N1C 4AG. Book here.

Discover more banging brunches right here.

See what else is on offer in King’s Cross with our area guide.

