Looking up at Sky Pool
Alamy

Calm yourselves: there is NOT a crack in the Sky Pool

Everyone saw a photo on Twitter and got carried away

Chiara Wilkinson
By now, you’ve probably heard about (or seen) that transparent, fancy, floating pool built between two skyscrapers for the luxury property development, Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms. Named the Sky Pool, the suspended swimming pool is 25 metres long and made entirely from acrylic panels. It looks fairly terrifying. 

The other day a mischevious tweet surfaced, showing a photo of two workpeople in a cherry picker, appearing to examine the bottom of the ten-storey-high Sky Pool. Many people immediately jumped to the conclusion the Sky Pool must be cracked. It turns out these people were incorrect in their wild postulations.

A spokesperson from the PR company which represents Embassy Gardens contacted Time Out to shed some light on the mysterious photo:

‘When we saw the picture, we checked with the onsite team and this was part of the monthly Sky Pool maintenance checks and the photo is from two weeks ago, not yesterday. There is zero truth that there is an issue with the pool.’

Zero issue with the pool, guys. 

The penthouse pool has been criticised in the past for being a physical manifestation of London's class divide. In February, The Guardian reported that it was only open for use by full owners of the high-end flats in the complex, meaning that other residents – like people who bought flats via the government's shared ownership scheme – couldn’t access it. 

