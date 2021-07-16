Camden Town Brewery has designed pyjamas to wear to the pub

What do you mean you've never heard of 'pubjamas' before?

Camden Town Brewery is heralding the end of lockdown by releasing its very own ‘pubjamas’ – yep, that’s pyjamas you can wear to the pub.

Working with sleepwear designer Karen Mabon, the PJs are covered in a design that pays tribute to some of the UK’s great boozers, from The White Horse to The Ten Bells and Bunch of Grapes. Take a closer peek for illustrations of other drinking establishments such as The Greyhound, The Cyclists, The Tiger and The Dickens Inn. Truly, pubs are the fabric of life.

‘We’ve all spent a lot of time in our PJs over the last 18 months and we’re now used to the comfort they bring, with many designers incorporating pyjamas as everyday wear into their collections,’ explains ​​Zoe Wulfsohn-Dunkley of Camden Town Brewery. ‘We didn’t want beer lovers to give up that comfort in order to return to the pub.’

The PJs come in sizes S – 3XL and cost a rather spenny £160 a set, but all profits are going to Hospitality Action, a charity who’ve been helping out those who work in bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels. ‘We also know the past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for the hospitality industry, so what better way to continue to show our support to our local pubs than donating all proceeds to Hospitality Action,’ says Wulfsohn-Dunkley. You’ll also get a round of pints thrown in, just check the tag on the PJs for details on how to claim when your natty new sleepwear arrives.

