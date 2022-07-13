A crisp, cold lager and a melty Mr Whippy are two staples of British summer. But what if we told you you could enjoy both of them at the same time? Although it might sound like a strange combo, Camden Town Brewery has made that perfectly possible, feasible even. It’s launching an all-new Ice Cream Vanilla Lager tomorrow (July 14), and you can get it for… wait for it… 99p.

With some 99 ice creams being hawked for a horrific £5 (talk about irony), there’s no in-flake-tion here, as Camden Town Brewery is doing its bit to help you get sufficiently bevved without breaking the bank.

This extremely low price will be available for one day, and one day only. You can get your mitts on the brew at Camden Town Brewery’s online shop or in person at the Beer Hall in Wilkin Street Mews.

There are only 1,000 cans (500 online and 500 at the Beer Hall) going for this wicked price, so lager heads will need to get down there early. It's being served at the Beer Hall from 7pm.

This bev isn’t going to slowly drip down your hand as you quietly sizzle in the 32C heat because it doesn’t actually have ice cream in it, but it does have a tasty hint of vanilla essence infused into the hoppy goodness.

Ice cream. Good. Beer. Good. Price. GOOD. We'll see you down there, socks and sandals required.

