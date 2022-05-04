Celebrate Eid in Trafalgar Square this weekend

Marking the end of Ramadan, Saturday May 7 will see Eid in the iconic square

Those in the know will tell you that one tenet of Eid is that ‘after the fasting comes feasting’. and this year there’s even more reason to eat, bring family and friends and celebrate in Trafalgar Square this weekend on Saturday May 7. The square is hosting Eid, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims.

It’s been a looong three years since Eid in the Square celebrations last took place in central London, way back in 2019, but in this, its seventeenth year, things are back, bigger and better than ever before and everyone is welcome. From noon to 6pm there are free live performances on stage from Baha Yetkin Sufi Ensemble, Nafees Ifran & Qalandar Qawwali Band, Dur Dur Band, Star Children’s Choir and spoken-word poet Hussain Manawer. There are comedy skiffs from The Halalians, plus music producer Naughty Boy showcases his renaissance-man skills by presenting his Naughty Boy Kitchen pop-up, serving his signature British-Pakistani heritage fusion dishes.

Along with this lot, there’s a host of tempting food stalls to help you along with the feasting bit – we’re particularly excited by Oshpaz’s Uzbek dumplings of Seven Dials Market fame. Kids won’t feel left out as there’s plenty of activities to try, including calligraphy, storytelling, mehndi, face painting, and drama and poetry workshops, plus sporty stuff from Muslim Girls Fencing and Sisterhood FC, with colourful carnival costumes roaming the square from Alif New Beginnings. Money raised will go to Islamic Relief UK so you’ll also be supporting a good cause.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London says: ‘I’m so excited to be bringing Eid in the Square back to London after two years away. Celebrating the end of Ramadan with Londoners and visitors from all backgrounds demonstrates again how diversity is London’s greatest strength. We’ve got a fantastic line-up of entertainment for all the family to enjoy, showcasing the hugely positive cultural impact that Muslim communities have on our city and beyond. In London, we don’t just tolerate our diversity, we celebrate it.’

So there you are, you can have your dumplings and eat them. Eid Mubarak!

Trafalgar Square, WC2N 5DN. Sat May 7, noon-6pm.

