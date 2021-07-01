‘Freedom Day’ looks like it’s going to be a sunny one

It’s been a long road to ‘Freedom Day’ – aka the day when Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted in England – but it looks like we should be able to get out and celebrate in the sun when it finally arrives later this month.

After a month’s delay due to concerns over the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, we’ll no longer have to stay two metres apart from July 19 – although rules around face masks and some other restrictions could remain in place.

What we do know is, in just 18 days, we’ll be back to squeezing onto London’s best rooftop bars and sprawling out in the city’s greenest parks with as many people as we like. It shouldn’t be long until a return to getting rowdy with like-minded strangers at gigs and festivals either.

While the great British weather could still turn on us and send us running back inside, at the moment the skies over London should be celebrating with us come ‘Freedom Day’. Long-range forecaster AccuWeather has taken a look into our meteorological future and found positive news ahead.

The current forecast for the day we’ve all been waiting for boasts temperatures of a balmy 21C and, most importantly, plenty of sun. The run-up to July 19 isn’t quite as pleasant, though, with lots of rain and cloud around to keep us far apart until the big day.

Make the most of the good weather at the South Bank’s newest beer garden and entertainment venue.

Itching to get back to gigs and clubs? You won’t need a test or vaccine passport to do so.