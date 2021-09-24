London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Nopi
Nopi

Celebrate Nopi’s tenth birthday with Ottolenghi

Yotam Ottolenghi invites past and present chefs to come together for a special anniversary

Written by
Angela Hui
Advertising

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of NopiOttolenghi’s first London restaurant proper, the team has put together a rather special collaborative menu that’ll be available from October 17 until the end of the month. It has been developed by Yotam Ottolenghi and a bunch of Nopi alumni, such as kitchen superstars Sami Tamimi, Ramael Scully, Carlos Capparelli and Nicole Pisani – chefs who have helped shape the legendary restaurant into what it is today.

‘Nopi is the most grown-up or “restauranty” of our restaurants, a little bit more sleek and fast-paced than those born first,’ Ottolenghi said. ‘The restaurant’s vision continues to embody what we stand for though: to serve food which is inspiring, bold and which makes people smile.’  

Nopi
Nopi

In true Ottolenghi fashion, the birthday menu has an emphasis on simplicity and quality, with dishes that use bold flavours and herbs and spices from around the world, particularly the Middle East, North Africa and California. Sample plates include a savoury baked blue cheesecake with pickled beetroot, octopus with saag aloo, a quince mess with pomegranate, rose and sumac, and plenty of other fresh, vibrant delights. The tenth-anniversary specials will be available alongside the current menu.

The Nopi gang will also be dropping exclusive products to celebrate their big birthday. For a limited time only, fans can bag branded swag such as tableware, signed cookbooks, anniversary hampers, champagne and pantry items like dried rose petals, tamarind pulp and black rice. 

21-22 Warwick St, W1B 5NE. Oct 17-31.

What else is good in Soho?.

Find more Middle Eastern eats with our restaurant guide.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.