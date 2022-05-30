Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with free beer

Whether you’re a bunting-wielding monarchist or a die-hard republican, there’s a reason for us all to celebrate this Platinum Jubilee weekend as London’s pubs get a much-anticipated glow-up for the occasion. Not only will boozers across England and Wales be allowed to extend their closing time until 1am over the bank holiday, but more than 400 Greene King pubs across the country will be kicking off the Jubilee week in style by giving away pints for free.

Yes, you read that right. Today (Monday May 30), for one day only, you can bag a whole pint of Green King IPA for nothing. Nada.

Greene King had originally planned to sell the pints for 6p, which they calculated was the average cost of a pint in 1952 when HRH Elizabeth II was first crowned Queen. A steal, given that the average London pint comes in at £6 now. However, due to pesky licensing laws, it wasn’t permissible for Greene King to charge 6p, so they are kindly giving them away for free.

The only catch? It’s just one per customer. Which is fine. We can deal with that. It’s just as well tbh, as we’e got a long weekend ahead of us.

To get your hands on one of those free pints all you need to do is head to your nearest participating Greene King pub and utter the secret code ‘1952’ at the bar. We’ll see you there!

Check Greene King’s website for a full list of participating venues in London.

