Here’s how to get 35 percent off one of the capital’s most popular attractions

Fancy kicking off 2024 with a trip to London Zoo? Well, this is the week to do so. For a very limited time one of London’s most popular attractions and one of the world’s oldest zoos is offering hugely discounted tickets.

For this week only, London Zoo is offering 35 percent off its usual entry price. Standard adult entry is £35 and child tickets are £23.10 – but right now adults can get in for £22 and kids for £15.40. A true bargain!

The reason for the discounted entry prices is something that isn’t actually happening any more: the tube strikes. London Zoo announced the sale last week in order to tempt in visitors during the strikes.

While the strikes have since been called off, London Zoo has confirmed to Time Out that it is upholding the promotion. It’ll be valid until Thursday (January 11) and you’ll be able to get the offer by quoting ‘strike offer’ at the gate. The promotion isn’t available online.

So, what’re you waiting for? Cute penguins (in appropriately chilly weather) and much more await! You can brush up on all the best stuff to see and do at London Zoo with Time Out’s guide to the attraction here.

