London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lime bikes, cycling in London
Photograph: Dominic Marley

These are London’s most popular cycle routes, according to Lime

The e-bike giant has revealed where and when Londoners used its services the most in 2023

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Lime bikes might’ve only been in London for a few years, but they’ve transformed how so many of us get around the city. Whether you use one for your commute or only take a Lime as a last resort, they’re a pretty convenient and affordable alternative to public transport. Even if they’re often left in annoying places and make that irritating click-clacking sound.

If you’ve ever wondered where the most popular places to ride a Lime bike are in London, well, you’re in luck. Lime has just revealed its official stats on where and when the bikes and e-scooters have been used most in the past 12 months.

Lime’s data revealed that Blackfriars Bridge was the most popular spot for Lime users in 2023. And that makes a lot of sense, doesn’t it? After all, if you’re a tourist visiting London, sailing over Blackfriars Bridge on a Lime bike, surrounded by the Thames and the capital’s most famous landmarks, is a pretty flawless way of experiencing the city.

Second most-popular was Victoria Embankment, followed by London Bridge, both of which we imagine are popular for similar reasons as Blackfriars Bridge. Other popular spots were South and West Carriage Drive, two of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens’ most picturesque cycle routes. 

Here were the ten most popular London cycle routes in 2023, according to Lime. 

  1. Blackfriars Bridge
  2. Victoria Embankment
  3. London Bridge
  4. South Carriage Drive
  5. West Carriage Drive
  6. Vauxhall Bridge
  7. Waterloo Bridge
  8. Oxford Street
  9. Hyde Park Bike Path
  10. Pritchards Road

But Lime didn’t just provide a list of the most popular routes – it also picked out some specific events that led to more usage of its bikes and e-scooters.

One of Harry Styles’ Wembley gigs apparently led to a 195 percent surge in Lime bike usage in the area, while one day of All Points East (the HAIM one) saw an 88 percent increase in demand for the bikes and e-scooters. Other events that led to more Lime usage were Wimbledon (which saw a 157 percent increase) and the London Marathon (54 percent increase).

Always wondered why some Lime bikes make that click-clacking sound? We investigated here. Then check out our guide to the best bike rides in and around London.

Did you see that two of Britain’s best Sunday roasts are officially in London?

Plus: Fenwick’s iconic Bond Street store is apparently having a massive closing down sale.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.