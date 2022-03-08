It’s the most wonderful time of the year – not Christmas, but cherry blossom season; a time when we all lose our minds for pretty sprigs of sakura brightening up the city.

Although the flower doesn’t usually bloom until late March or April, it’s made an early appearance in London this year in places like Clissold Park. If you’ve been out and about lately, you’ll have noticed the wintry barrenness of some of our trees is starting to be replaced by pastel-pink petals, quietly reminding us that spring is just around the corner.

It's cherry blossom time in London. pic.twitter.com/kpsjrSEJrd — A Beautiful Culture (@ABeautifulCult1) March 7, 2022

It’s a sight we can expect to enjoy until the end of May, at which point the petals will line the streets like a candyfloss-coloured carpet. Expect your social media feeds to be crammed full of photos of the pink stuff, because there’s nothing we all like more than snapping aesthetic shots of the city getting a floral glow-up.

Although cherry blossom might be more commonly associated with Japan, the great news is there are plenty of places to soak up the sakura without having to leave London. Greenwich Park and Kew Gardens are usually awash with the stuff, while you’ll also likely be able to spot it on day trips further afield in the UK. Just make sure your phone’s charged and your picnic’s packed.

