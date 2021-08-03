What would you do with 24 hours of bottomless fried chicken? Obviously, you could have fried chicken for every meal: amuse-bouche, appetiser, starter, palate-cleanser, main and dessert for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

But you could go even further. For a Colonel-connoisseur of a certain calibre, you could bathe in fried chicken, cuddle it, writhe around in its juices. A bit far, I know – but so is the very idea. It’s a KFC-themed hotel. The possibilities are endless.

From ‘chick-in’ to ‘chick-out’, the House of Harland (a reference to KFC founder Colonel Sanders’ middle name) is offering a dream staycation experience for KFC’s most devoted fans. And for £111 per night, holidaymakers will get much more than just unlimited chicken.

The hotel’s KFC-oriented details are impressive, and slightly mesmerising. You’ll be picked up in a black Cadillac, dubbed the ‘Colonelmobile’, and serviced by a ‘chick-in’ clerk. ‘Chick-flicks’ are on show at the suite’s private cinema, and there’s a ‘KFC Hot Winger’ arcade machine in the room.

And that isn’t even taking into account the décor, which features a blazing neon ‘finger lickin’ good’, a giant red button with an arrow saying ‘PRESS FOR CHICKEN’, and, of course, wallpaper, bedding, towels and more adorned with the Colonel himself.

Devastatingly, the KFC hotel isn’t permanent. The House of Harland will only be around for 11 days this August, with all proceeds going to the KFC Foundation.

Referencing the famed 11 spices in KFC’s original recipe, booking opens on August 11 at 11am. You can book here – but we don’t take any responsibility for feeding any strange obsessions and/or fried chicken-related illnesses.

Check out some sneak preview snaps below:

Credit: KFC

Credit: KFC

The House of Harland is open August 18-29 at 9a Club Row, E1 6JX.

