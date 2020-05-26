Chick ’n’ Sours is back! London’s fried chicken institution is now delivering

Some things just aren’t as good at home. And unless you have a deep fat fryer (in which case, you’ve won lockdown), fried chicken is probably one of those things. But chances are, you’re never going to top the poultry standards of London institution Chick ’n’ Sours anyway. If you’re like us, you’ve been desperately craving its chicken tenders and burgers so loaded you have to do some jaw loosening exercises before you dive in. Good news, then: the original branch of Chick ’n’ Sours in east London has reopened for takeaway and delivery.

Those lucky enough to live near Haggerston can now indulge in herb-fried chicken in all its forms from a limited menu available for contactless collection or delivery via Deliveroo. Items include disco wings, those awesome chicken tenders and two hefty sandwiches: the General and the K-Pop, a burger so iconic, we named it the sixteenth best dish in London. Sides are limited to bang bang cucumber, green slaw and fries – but when they’re fries cooked in beef dripping, you won’t hear us complaining. And all the usual dips are available for £1 a pop, from gochujang mayo to sriracha sour cream.

Best of all, those eponymous sour cocktails are also being packaged up for at-home enjoyment – unavailable for delivery and takeaway previously. There are four of them to choose from, and each bottle contains two 125ml serves and can be poured straight over ice and enjoyed. Share with your current inmates (sorry, housemates) or keep a bottle all to yourself.

Takeaways are encouraged as the best way to get the freshest fried chicken – as such, £1 of every takeaway order will be going to food charity The Felix Project.

