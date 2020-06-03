Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The best restaurants in east London now doing home delivery
best Indian restaurants london, gunpowder
Gunpowder

The best restaurants in east London now doing home delivery

Great restaurants that are doing home delivery and takeaway in east London right now: Hackney, Shoreditch, Walthamstow and more

By Chris Waywell
You’ve got no shortage of eastside eating options for deliveries and takeaways from some of London’s best restaurants. Here’s our pick of the best in east London, from a banging curry from Gunpowder to good old-fashioned fish ’n’ chips from Sutton & Son. Please remember that details change all the time, so always check with the venues’ websites and social channels for the latest info.

If your restaurant is currently open for deliveries or takeaways, tell us! helplondon@timeout.com  

Great restaurants in east London open for delivery

1251

12:51 (Around the Cluck)

Restaurants British Angel

They say: ‘So, this is something that has been in the background for a while now, and wasn’t expecting to launch in these uncertain times. Around the Cluck is a delivery service by Chef James Cochran, focusing on his famous buttermilk Jamaican jerk chicken. As well as chicken, we have vegetarian options, amazing sides and of course our famous scotch bonnet jam.’ 

Order via 1251.slerp.com (3.5 mile radius), Deliveroo (2 mile radius), Uber Eats (2 mile radius).

Read more
Buy
Berenjak

Berenjak

Restaurants Middle Eastern Soho

Berenjak is restarting service with a load of new sites across London. It’s a smart move for London’s very own prince of Persia. It will be delivering its signature koobideh and jujeh kababs, and a selection of mazeh including its mast o khiar and kashk e bademjoom.

Berenjak East Delivery covers Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green

Berenjak Whitechapel Delivery covers Bethnal Green, Mile End, Spitalfields, Wapping and Limehouse (launches May 28) 

All available via Deliveroo

Venue says We're now delivering our Kababs, Khoresht, and Mazeh across London! Check if your postcode is covered deliveroo.co.uk/brands/berenjak

Read more
Order delivery
Bistrotheque

Bistrotheque

Restaurants French Bethnal Green

This treasured hipster hangout in Bethnal Green apparently has Greek drag sensation A Man to Pet bike-couriering its food around to home customers. See its website for menus. 

Friday-Sunday only.

Read more
Book online

Bone Daddies

Restaurants Japanese Old Street
The cult Japanese restaurant group is launching its #BoneAtHome delivery and collection menu from early May from its Bermondsey and Old Street ramen bars. The menu features a selection of its signature ramens including Bone Daddies’ tonkotsu, T22, vegetarian mushroom ramen, plus its Korean fried chicken wings, sweet spicy pigs’ bones and tofu poke. You can order and collect, or there is delivery via Deliveroo within a mile of both sites. Orders can be placed from 5pm Monday-Friday, and from 11.30am on Saturday and Sunday, with last orders 10pm each day.
The full delivery and takeaway menu and order details are available on the BD website: bonedaddies.com.
Read more
Brigadiers

Restaurants Indian Bank

Brigadiers is reopening its kitchen to deliver Indian barbecue classics to the hungry masses. Okay, not the masses. The select few. Still, if you want a well-posh curry, you could do a LOT worse. Its delivery menu features the return of the Brigadiers original BBQ butter chicken wings and the Brigadiers mixed grill, while fresh Indian mangoes, currently in season, will be available for dessert.  

Areas covered include Covent Garden, Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green, via Deliveroo.

Venue says We're now open for delivery and takeaway of our Indian BBQ classics!

Read more
Order delivery

Casa do Frango

Restaurants Portuguese Shoreditch

This chicken restaurant is still doing piri-piri chicken, plus Portuguese pastries and other stuff via Deliveroo from both its sites (Borough and Shoreditch). Also, they’re giving free meals to NHS staff. Nice one.

More details on its site.

Read more
Book online
Dishoom
Dishoom

Dishoom

Restaurants Indian Shoreditch

Dishoom is back in business doing deliveries from its branches in King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington. They promise many of the café favourites, including street-food staple vada pau, chilli chicken and keema pau, plus hearty fodder like biryanis, chicken ruby, mattar paneer and Dishoom’s legendary house black daal. Plus, there are drinks, including the Thums Up, Limca and Pallonji’s Raspberry Soda. Everything will be available for delivery via Deliveroo from 11.30am to 10.30pm. As in the restaurants, Dishoom is donating a charity meal with every order. 

Dishoom to Your Door is available via Deliveroo now.

Read more
Gunpowder

Gunpowder

Restaurants Indian Spitalfields

Gunpowder has a new menu designed for sharing at home, including crispy pork ribs with tamarind sauce, organic tandoor baby chicken and fried Karwari soft shell crab. It’s also adapted some of its most popular dishes for takeaway. Maa’s Kashmiri lamb chops have been transformed into a more carry-out-friendly spiced curry and there are new weekly specials using cuts from the restaurant’s local meat supplier. There’s also dessert in the form of Gunpowder’s Old Monk rum pudding with custard, plus booze and stuff.

Gunpowder’s new menu launches Sat May 23. It’s available Thu-Fri, 4pm-8pm and Sat-Sun, noon-6pm. Collection from Gunpowder Spitalfields. Delivery through Slerp and Deliveroo. 

Read more
Book online
Hanoi Café

Restaurants Vietnamese Hoxton

In its owners’ own words, Hanoi Café offers ‘homemade Vietnamese cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere’, which is a pretty accurate description of this charming ‘mom and pop’ restaurant. Although it’s currently closed, it’s on Deliveroo, or email hello@hanoicafe.co.uk or WhatsApp (+971544452798) for collection. 

Read more
Book online
Honest Burgers x Brindisa
Honest Burgers x Brindisa

Honest Burgers

Restaurants Burgers Spitalfields

Honest Burgers are open for delivery across their numerous London branches. If that weren’t good enough news, they’re partnering with tapas kings Brindisa to bring you the limited-edition Chimichurri Burger, a hot mess of patty, chorizo, manchego, chipotle and chimichurri. With a side of rosemary chips, it’s £14, and frankly sounds like money well spent. It’s available until July 6 (though we could always start a petition to retain it).

Order on Deliveroo.

Read more
Buy

Hoppers

Restaurants Indian Soho

Hoppers will be extending its delivery radius to cover new locations across Islington, Camden, King’s Cross, Shoreditch, Hoxton and Whitechapel. The menu will feature some of the Sri Lankan restaurant’s most celebrated dishes, including its bone-marrow varuval with roti, devilled chilli paneer, mutton kothu roti and a selection of seasonal karis.

Hoppers East Delivery Covers Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green (launches May 26)

 

Order via Deliveroo.

Read more
Hot Stone

Restaurants Japanese Angel

For obvious reasons, Angel’s great cook-at-the-table steak and sushi joint is closed for now. However, it’s introduced not one but two fresh new delivery concepts: Makiboom and Momo Club London. The former does cutesy sushi in the shape of pandas and whatnot, and latter supplies delish Nepalese dumplings. They are also donating 10 percent of all sales to the NHS. Bravo!

Order via Deliveroo and Uber Eats.   

Read more
Long & Short Coffee
Long & Short Coffee

Long & Short Coffee

The coffee roasters are still open for business at their Walthamstow café – a jungly delight just by St James Street station (their Brick Land store remains closed for now). They’re doing takeaway and Deliveroo of their peerless brews, plus a brunch menu (banana french toast!) and a cocktail menu coming soon. They’re open Wed-Sun, 9am-2pm,

More on their website. And follow them on Insta and Twitter.

Lucky & Joy

Restaurants Chinese Clapton

Clapton’s fun, kitschy Chinese is still doing deliveries. Phone 07830 070627 to order and keep an eye on its Insta for updates. 

Read more
Mao Chow

Mao Chow

Restaurants Vegan Hackney

Famous as a cash-only haunt serving up vegan Sichuan street food, Mao Chow has gone cashless for its bespoke delivery service during the coronavirus crisis. Here’s the drill: text 07593 824557 with your order, address and any delivery instructions; after that you’ll receive a confirmation message and link for payment; once payment has been completed your MC ‘cowboy’ will be on his way asap. 

Last orders for delivery, 9.30pm; delivery fee £3.99; minimum order £20; coverage, within one mile of the restaurant.

Read more

Motu Indian Kitchen

The home-delivery brand from JKS Restaurants (Hoppers, Brigadiers) is reopening its locations and adding a new Crouch End kitchen. Motu’s menu includes the likes of samosas, lamb seekh kebabs, saag gosht, and biryanis, as well as Ramadan specials nihari, haleem, chapli kebabs and chargah chicken wings.  

Motu Indian Kitchen Canary Wharf Delivery covers Poplar, Bromley by Bow, Isle of Dogs, Canning Town and Limehouse 

Motu Indian Kitchen Whitechapel Delivery covers Bethnal Green, Mile End, Spitalfields, Wapping and Limehouse (launches May 21) 

Motu Indian Kitchen Islington Delivery covers Highbury, Barnsbury, Holloway, Caledonian Road and King’s Cross (launches May 26) 

All available via Deliveroo

Read more
Officina 00

4 out of 5 stars
Restaurants Italian Old Street

They say: ‘The current situation doesn’t stop us doing what we love to do. Be Artisans! We now offer home delivery for most of our menu items. Our kitchen is run under strict health and safety routines and procedures.’

Order here.

Read review

Oren

Restaurants Mediterranean Dalston

Dalston’s cutesy Mediterranean joint is doing takeaway and delivery now, with a special self-proclaimed ‘home-style’ menu, perfect if you have a new extension, photogenic kids and a dog with its own Instagram account. You know who you are.

It arrives via Slerp

Read more
patty & bun

Patty & Bun

Restaurants Burgers Hackney

This grungy city-wide burger chain is doing DIY kit versions of its Ari Gold and Smokey Robinson burgers (within the M25).

Order via its website.

Read more
Peg

Peg

Restaurants Contemporary European Hackney

They say: ‘We’re scrounging and clawing to stay in existence and each day news updates inform what we both can and more importantly should do. So with that in mind, we’ve pivoted and we’re launching Peg Pick-Me-Up Kiosk. Thursday-Sunday 4pm to 9pm we’ll be down here cooking food & selling wine for you to take away.’

Follow their Insta for updates. 

Read more
Book online
Pidgin

Pidgin

Restaurants Contemporary European Hackney

Pidgin’s take on elegant seasonal European food has transmuted into Homing Pidgin (nice!) – like, Hackney’s swankiest food delivery service. Menus (Thursday-Sunday) are released for sale at 9pm on Sunday night, in a Glastonbury-style ticket frenzy. Unsurprisingly, they go fast, but the fastest-finger-first nonsense is well worth it (you’d only be on eBay cluttering up your flat otherwise). Hell, they even do Negronis. Delicious and fancy AF.

Read more
Book online
FOod_Poppies_CREDIT_ TriciadeCourcyLing_TOpic.jpg
© Tricia De Courcy Ling

Poppies

Restaurants British Spitalfields

Poppies Spitalfields has reopened, with the Soho and Camden branches following suit shortly. They will be open daily from noon to 8pm for takeaway, click and collect and delivery. The menu features the usual faves – battered haddock, pies, saveloy, battered sausage – all wrapped in Poppies’s quaint faux-newsprint, and all served with a portion of chips.

Read more
Quality Chop House

Quality Chop House

Restaurants British Clerkenwell

 QCH offshoot Quality Wines is offering a no-choice three-course menu for collection and delivery. It’s not cheap at £45 for two people, but it’s pretty fancy, with mains like venison-ragù pappardelle and desserts like chocolate torte. Chuck in one of their awesome bottles and staying in’s suddenly like going out. Available Wednesday to Saturday.

Collect from the Farringdon Road store, 5pm-7pm. Delivery available (£5) for postcodes within a three-mile radius of Farringdon Road, delivered between 5pm and 7pm that night.

Read more
Book online
Rice Error by BAO
Rice Error

Rice Error by BAO

Bao’s ace new delivery and pick-up service is operating from Fitzrovia and Hackney, bringing Taiwanese-inspired Chishang Biandang rice boxes, DIY Bao meals, Taiwanese fried chicken and legendary Horlicks ice cream.

Hackney residents are doubly blessed with the arrival of Cocktail Rescue, a weekend mixed-drinks delivery service.

Details on its website.

Riding House Café
Riding House at Home

Riding House at Home

Restaurants British Fitzrovia

Riding House’s online shop is stocked with restaurant-quality DIY dishes such as chicken, morel and truffle pie, Cornish lamb with spinach, and bake-at-home cookie dough. There are brunch dishes such as pancakes with clotted chantilly cream, topped with berry compote, and even a full english breakfast with Bloody Mary and Buck’s Fizz cocktails. 

There’s also a ready-to-drink cocktail offer, including Masako Martini with sake and lychee, and Planas Horchata with rum, almond, cinnamon and nutmeg, plus mini-kegs and punch pouches. 

Everything is available for collection or delivery within eight miles of the Fitzrovia store. Details on its website

Read more
Book online
Singburi

Singburi

Restaurants Thai Leytonstone

Singburi, a tiny family-run Thai café on a nondescript stretch of Leytonstone High Road, was constantly packed to the rafters with a discipleship of canny locals. Those same locals have prompted the venue (which is closed for now) to keep going with a takeaway menu revealed daily through the joint’s Instagram page. It’s like the internet never happened.

Read more
Snackbar

Snackbar

Restaurants Cafés Dalston

Delivery’s not just for dinner, you know. Dalston’s Snackbar is encouraging lunchtime self-isolating with deliveries of its rice bowls, toasties and more within a three-mile radius between 11am and 3pm. Have a power lunch!

Read more
Spice Box

Restaurants Indian Walthamstow

The owner of this enterprising Indian vegan spot was determined to keep the residents of E17 well fed and originally ran the delivery service as a one-woman show. Luckily Uber Eats has now taken over and increased the coverage.

Read more

Sutton and Sons

Restaurants British Stoke Newington

The award-winning fish ’n’ chip shop is still doing delivery and takeaway across its piscine and vegan menus. It advises you to ring direct: Stoke Newington: 020 7249 6444 Essex Rd: 020 7359 1210 Hackney: 020 3645 1801.

Keep up to date on its Twitter

Read more
trangallan_HelenCathcart.jpg
© Helen Cathcart

Trangallan

Restaurants Spanish Newington Green

The upmarket Galician paella slingers (not literally) are now doing contact-free window pick-ups and local delivery on a daily-changing, ingredient-dependent menu.

Check its site and Insta for updates.

Read more
Book online
uchi

Uchi

Restaurants Japanese Clapton

Clapton’s ace Japanese spot is doing a limited menu of delivery (sashimi, sushi, drinks and sides). Orders over £25 are delivered free within the borough of Hackney. Call 020 3302 4670.

Read more
Yard Sale Pizza

Restaurants Pizza Clapton

All branches of the pizza chain that once hosted Macaulay Culkin’s woeful VU ‘tribute’ the Pizza Underground are open for business, so they are now officially forgiven. It’s pick-up and contact-free delivery only, of course.

Order via its site.

Read more
