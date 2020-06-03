The best restaurants in east London now doing home delivery
Great restaurants that are doing home delivery and takeaway in east London right now: Hackney, Shoreditch, Walthamstow and more
You’ve got no shortage of eastside eating options for deliveries and takeaways from some of London’s best restaurants. Here’s our pick of the best in east London, from a banging curry from Gunpowder to good old-fashioned fish ’n’ chips from Sutton & Son. Please remember that details change all the time, so always check with the venues’ websites and social channels for the latest info.
Great restaurants in east London open for delivery
12:51 (Around the Cluck)
They say: ‘So, this is something that has been in the background for a while now, and wasn’t expecting to launch in these uncertain times. Around the Cluck is a delivery service by Chef James Cochran, focusing on his famous buttermilk Jamaican jerk chicken. As well as chicken, we have vegetarian options, amazing sides and of course our famous scotch bonnet jam.’
Order via 1251.slerp.com (3.5 mile radius), Deliveroo (2 mile radius), Uber Eats (2 mile radius).
Berenjak
Berenjak is restarting service with a load of new sites across London. It’s a smart move for London’s very own prince of Persia. It will be delivering its signature koobideh and jujeh kababs, and a selection of mazeh including its mast o khiar and kashk e bademjoom.
Berenjak East Delivery covers Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green
Berenjak Whitechapel Delivery covers Bethnal Green, Mile End, Spitalfields, Wapping and Limehouse (launches May 28)
All available via Deliveroo
Venue says We're now delivering our Kababs, Khoresht, and Mazeh across London! Check if your postcode is covered deliveroo.co.uk/brands/berenjak
Bistrotheque
This treasured hipster hangout in Bethnal Green apparently has Greek drag sensation A Man to Pet bike-couriering its food around to home customers. See its website for menus.
Friday-Sunday only.
Bone Daddies
Brigadiers
Brigadiers is reopening its kitchen to deliver Indian barbecue classics to the hungry masses. Okay, not the masses. The select few. Still, if you want a well-posh curry, you could do a LOT worse. Its delivery menu features the return of the Brigadiers original BBQ butter chicken wings and the Brigadiers mixed grill, while fresh Indian mangoes, currently in season, will be available for dessert.
Areas covered include Covent Garden, Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green, via Deliveroo.
Venue says We're now open for delivery and takeaway of our Indian BBQ classics!
Casa do Frango
This chicken restaurant is still doing piri-piri chicken, plus Portuguese pastries and other stuff via Deliveroo from both its sites (Borough and Shoreditch). Also, they’re giving free meals to NHS staff. Nice one.
More details on its site.
Dishoom
Dishoom is back in business doing deliveries from its branches in King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington. They promise many of the café favourites, including street-food staple vada pau, chilli chicken and keema pau, plus hearty fodder like biryanis, chicken ruby, mattar paneer and Dishoom’s legendary house black daal. Plus, there are drinks, including the Thums Up, Limca and Pallonji’s Raspberry Soda. Everything will be available for delivery via Deliveroo from 11.30am to 10.30pm. As in the restaurants, Dishoom is donating a charity meal with every order.
Dishoom to Your Door is available via Deliveroo now.
Gunpowder
Gunpowder has a new menu designed for sharing at home, including crispy pork ribs with tamarind sauce, organic tandoor baby chicken and fried Karwari soft shell crab. It’s also adapted some of its most popular dishes for takeaway. Maa’s Kashmiri lamb chops have been transformed into a more carry-out-friendly spiced curry and there are new weekly specials using cuts from the restaurant’s local meat supplier. There’s also dessert in the form of Gunpowder’s Old Monk rum pudding with custard, plus booze and stuff.
Gunpowder’s new menu launches Sat May 23. It’s available Thu-Fri, 4pm-8pm and Sat-Sun, noon-6pm. Collection from Gunpowder Spitalfields. Delivery through Slerp and Deliveroo.
Hammer & Tongs
Hanoi Café
In its owners’ own words, Hanoi Café offers ‘homemade Vietnamese cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere’, which is a pretty accurate description of this charming ‘mom and pop’ restaurant. Although it’s currently closed, it’s on Deliveroo, or email hello@hanoicafe.co.uk or WhatsApp (+971544452798) for collection.
Honest Burgers
Honest Burgers are open for delivery across their numerous London branches. If that weren’t good enough news, they’re partnering with tapas kings Brindisa to bring you the limited-edition Chimichurri Burger, a hot mess of patty, chorizo, manchego, chipotle and chimichurri. With a side of rosemary chips, it’s £14, and frankly sounds like money well spent. It’s available until July 6 (though we could always start a petition to retain it).
Order on Deliveroo.
Hoppers
Hoppers will be extending its delivery radius to cover new locations across Islington, Camden, King’s Cross, Shoreditch, Hoxton and Whitechapel. The menu will feature some of the Sri Lankan restaurant’s most celebrated dishes, including its bone-marrow varuval with roti, devilled chilli paneer, mutton kothu roti and a selection of seasonal karis.
Hoppers East Delivery Covers Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green (launches May 26)
Order via Deliveroo.
Hot Stone
For obvious reasons, Angel’s great cook-at-the-table steak and sushi joint is closed for now. However, it’s introduced not one but two fresh new delivery concepts: Makiboom and Momo Club London. The former does cutesy sushi in the shape of pandas and whatnot, and latter supplies delish Nepalese dumplings. They are also donating 10 percent of all sales to the NHS. Bravo!
The Laughing Heart
The Hackney Road stalwart is offering a pick-up and delivery service during lockdown. Delivery is within three and a half miles of E2 8NA. Order on its site.
Long & Short Coffee
The coffee roasters are still open for business at their Walthamstow café – a jungly delight just by St James Street station (their Brick Land store remains closed for now). They’re doing takeaway and Deliveroo of their peerless brews, plus a brunch menu (banana french toast!) and a cocktail menu coming soon. They’re open Wed-Sun, 9am-2pm,
More on their website. And follow them on Insta and Twitter.
Lucky & Joy
Clapton’s fun, kitschy Chinese is still doing deliveries. Phone 07830 070627 to order and keep an eye on its Insta for updates.
Mao Chow
Famous as a cash-only haunt serving up vegan Sichuan street food, Mao Chow has gone cashless for its bespoke delivery service during the coronavirus crisis. Here’s the drill: text 07593 824557 with your order, address and any delivery instructions; after that you’ll receive a confirmation message and link for payment; once payment has been completed your MC ‘cowboy’ will be on his way asap.
Last orders for delivery, 9.30pm; delivery fee £3.99; minimum order £20; coverage, within one mile of the restaurant.
Motu Indian Kitchen
The home-delivery brand from JKS Restaurants (Hoppers, Brigadiers) is reopening its locations and adding a new Crouch End kitchen. Motu’s menu includes the likes of samosas, lamb seekh kebabs, saag gosht, and biryanis, as well as Ramadan specials nihari, haleem, chapli kebabs and chargah chicken wings.
Motu Indian Kitchen Canary Wharf Delivery covers Poplar, Bromley by Bow, Isle of Dogs, Canning Town and Limehouse
Motu Indian Kitchen Whitechapel Delivery covers Bethnal Green, Mile End, Spitalfields, Wapping and Limehouse (launches May 21)
Motu Indian Kitchen Islington Delivery covers Highbury, Barnsbury, Holloway, Caledonian Road and King’s Cross (launches May 26)
All available via Deliveroo
Officina 00
They say: ‘The current situation doesn’t stop us doing what we love to do. Be Artisans! We now offer home delivery for most of our menu items. Our kitchen is run under strict health and safety routines and procedures.’
Order here.
Patty & Bun
This grungy city-wide burger chain is doing DIY kit versions of its Ari Gold and Smokey Robinson burgers (within the M25).
Order via its website.
Peg
They say: ‘We’re scrounging and clawing to stay in existence and each day news updates inform what we both can and more importantly should do. So with that in mind, we’ve pivoted and we’re launching Peg Pick-Me-Up Kiosk. Thursday-Sunday 4pm to 9pm we’ll be down here cooking food & selling wine for you to take away.’
Follow their Insta for updates.
Pidgin
Pidgin’s take on elegant seasonal European food has transmuted into Homing Pidgin (nice!) – like, Hackney’s swankiest food delivery service. Menus (Thursday-Sunday) are released for sale at 9pm on Sunday night, in a Glastonbury-style ticket frenzy. Unsurprisingly, they go fast, but the fastest-finger-first nonsense is well worth it (you’d only be on eBay cluttering up your flat otherwise). Hell, they even do Negronis. Delicious and fancy AF.
Poppies
Poppies Spitalfields has reopened, with the Soho and Camden branches following suit shortly. They will be open daily from noon to 8pm for takeaway, click and collect and delivery. The menu features the usual faves – battered haddock, pies, saveloy, battered sausage – all wrapped in Poppies’s quaint faux-newsprint, and all served with a portion of chips.
Quality Chop House
QCH offshoot Quality Wines is offering a no-choice three-course menu for collection and delivery. It’s not cheap at £45 for two people, but it’s pretty fancy, with mains like venison-ragù pappardelle and desserts like chocolate torte. Chuck in one of their awesome bottles and staying in’s suddenly like going out. Available Wednesday to Saturday.
Collect from the Farringdon Road store, 5pm-7pm. Delivery available (£5) for postcodes within a three-mile radius of Farringdon Road, delivered between 5pm and 7pm that night.
Rice Error by BAO
Bao’s ace new delivery and pick-up service is operating from Fitzrovia and Hackney, bringing Taiwanese-inspired Chishang Biandang rice boxes, DIY Bao meals, Taiwanese fried chicken and legendary Horlicks ice cream.
Hackney residents are doubly blessed with the arrival of Cocktail Rescue, a weekend mixed-drinks delivery service.
Details on its website.
Riding House at Home
Riding House’s online shop is stocked with restaurant-quality DIY dishes such as chicken, morel and truffle pie, Cornish lamb with spinach, and bake-at-home cookie dough. There are brunch dishes such as pancakes with clotted chantilly cream, topped with berry compote, and even a full english breakfast with Bloody Mary and Buck’s Fizz cocktails.
There’s also a ready-to-drink cocktail offer, including Masako Martini with sake and lychee, and Planas Horchata with rum, almond, cinnamon and nutmeg, plus mini-kegs and punch pouches.
Everything is available for collection or delivery within eight miles of the Fitzrovia store. Details on its website.
Rosa's Thai Café
Branches of this informal Thai restaurant chain are continuing to deliver drinks and food across London via Deliveroo.
Singburi
Singburi, a tiny family-run Thai café on a nondescript stretch of Leytonstone High Road, was constantly packed to the rafters with a discipleship of canny locals. Those same locals have prompted the venue (which is closed for now) to keep going with a takeaway menu revealed daily through the joint’s Instagram page. It’s like the internet never happened.
Snackbar
Delivery’s not just for dinner, you know. Dalston’s Snackbar is encouraging lunchtime self-isolating with deliveries of its rice bowls, toasties and more within a three-mile radius between 11am and 3pm. Have a power lunch!
Spice Box
The owner of this enterprising Indian vegan spot was determined to keep the residents of E17 well fed and originally ran the delivery service as a one-woman show. Luckily Uber Eats has now taken over and increased the coverage.
Sutton and Sons
The award-winning fish ’n’ chip shop is still doing delivery and takeaway across its piscine and vegan menus. It advises you to ring direct: Stoke Newington: 020 7249 6444 Essex Rd: 020 7359 1210 Hackney: 020 3645 1801.
Keep up to date on its Twitter.
Trangallan
Uchi
Clapton’s ace Japanese spot is doing a limited menu of delivery (sashimi, sushi, drinks and sides). Orders over £25 are delivered free within the borough of Hackney. Call 020 3302 4670.
Yard Sale Pizza
All branches of the pizza chain that once hosted Macaulay Culkin’s woeful VU ‘tribute’ the Pizza Underground are open for business, so they are now officially forgiven. It’s pick-up and contact-free delivery only, of course.
Order via its site.