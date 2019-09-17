Chinatown is throwing a massive food giveaway to celebrate National Dumpling Day

We all know that December 25 is Christmas Day, and October 31 means getting your ghoul on for Halloween. But did you know that September 26 is potentially the most delicious date of them all? Praise the food gods, it’s National Dumpling Day.

To celebrate the perfect pockets, restaurants across Chinatown are teaming up to give away more than 2,000 of the tasty treats, kicking off from noon.

From Shanghainese xiao long bao to Cantonese sui mai, and Korean mandu to Japanese gyoza, it’s set to be a mouthwatering ode to the variety of flavours and styles seen across Asia.

There are some Soho favourites taking part in the event, too. Dumplings Legend, Korean barbecue restaurant Olle and Leong’s Legend are among those offering savoury bites, while macaron maestros Yolkin and Bun House will be serving up the sweets.

All you need to do is turn up and be prepared to queue. And if there’s one thing we don't mind waiting for, it’s some delicious dumplings.

