Chuku's x Yard Sale
Photograph: Justin De Souza

Chuku’s in Tottenham is teaming up with Yard Sale for a limited edition lamb and jollof pizza

The Nigerian tapas restaurant beloved of Beyoncé is doing a ‘Lagos Heat’ slice

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Another day, another impressive Yard Sale collab.

This time the slice specialists have teamed up with Chukus – the world’s first Nigerian tapas restaurant – to create a limited edition ‘Lagos Heat’ pizza.

The Tottenham restaurant has used classic West African flavours with smoked lamb asun – using the spicy flavours of ginger, garlic, red onion, coriander and scotch bonnet – as well as sweet fried plantain on top of the pizza. That all comes with a jollof stew base combined with Yard Sale’s own house tomato sauce, and then a smattering of fior di latte mozzarella to seal the delicious deal.

We are extremely ready.

Siblings Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick opened Chukus first bricks-and-mortar restaurant in 2020. We’re always super excited to see the flavours of the much-celebrated jollof stew reach a wider audience, said Emeka of the pizza, which is available for takeaway, delivery and dine-in from August 16-30 at Yard Sales recently-opened Tottenham and Walthamstow locations only.

Coupled with sweet-tasting fried plantain, it is an iconic Nigerian flavour pairing. And our lamb asun adds that more-ish kick. We hope for those familiar with Nigerian food they’ll love our Nigerian spin on a pizza and for those new to Nigerian flavours, we hope that it’ll spark their curiosity to explore the cuisine even further.

In a lovely turn of events, it transpires that Ifeyinwa used to work for Yard Sale. Back in 2017 when Chukus was still a pop-up, I took a job at Yard Sale in 2017 to learn more about the hospitality industry. And I learnt a lot there about what good management looks like and how to create a positive work environment – things that I took forward into Chuku’s. At the time, I would tell my Yard Sale General Manager about the pop-up I was running and the dreams we had of opening our first permanent site.

It’s been a good summer for Chukus, who were recently awarded an £8,000 grant from Beyoncé’s charity foundation BeyGOOD during her run of shows at nearby Tottenham Stadium. 

