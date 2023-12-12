Classic Camden pub The Constitution is reopening next year

It seems like more and more pubs are closing in London every day. A study found that we recently lost 46 boozers in just six months, the highest number of pub closures of any area of England this year – so it's nice to hear about one opening back up again.

The Constitution in Camden has been vacant since February 2020, when staff were reportedly giving an hour’s notice before security shut up shop and the tenants above the pub were also controversially evicted.

Young’s Pubs had purchased the venue, and commented: ‘When we acquired The Constitution, the pub didn’t meet health and safety standards which resulted in the immediate closure of the premises. We look forward to restoring this iconic canal-side pub and re-opening it to the community in late 2023.‘

A little later than planned, The Constitution – which first opened in 1958 – will finally be swinging its saloon doors open in February 2024.

The revamped pub will have a live music licence until 11pm with comedy and spoken word nights planned. It will also have a new rooftop terrace, as well as a new kitchen with ‘fabulous sharing plates curated by Head Chef Jay and his team’.

42 St Pancras Way, NW1 0QT

