The Constitution pub, Camden
Photograph: Flickr / Ewan Munro

Classic Camden pub The Constitution is reopening next year

The canalside boozer has been shut since 2020

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
It seems like more and more pubs are closing in London every day. A study found that we recently lost 46 boozers in just six months, the highest number of pub closures of any area of England this year – so it's nice to hear about one opening back up again. 

The Constitution in Camden has been vacant since February 2020, when staff were reportedly giving an hour’s notice before security shut up shop and the tenants above the pub were also controversially evicted.

Young’s Pubs had purchased the venue, and commented: ‘When we acquired The Constitution, the pub didn’t meet health and safety standards which resulted in the immediate closure of the premises. We look forward to restoring this iconic canal-side pub and re-opening it to the community in late 2023.‘

A little later than planned, The Constitution – which first opened in 1958 – will finally be swinging its saloon doors open in February 2024.

The revamped pub will have a live music licence until 11pm with comedy and spoken word nights planned. It will also have a new rooftop terrace, as well as a new kitchen with ‘fabulous sharing plates curated by Head Chef Jay and his team’.

42 St Pancras Way, NW1 0QT

These are the 50 best pubs in London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

