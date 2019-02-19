Coal Drops Yard is getting a new Shelter shop to help London’s homeless

Rough sleeping in the UK is still rising, with 320,000 people in Britain now homeless — an increase of 13,000 since last year. It’s one of the biggest issues facing the UK, and with rocketing house prices, London is at the centre of it – one in every 53 people in the capital is homeless or stuck in temporary accommodation.

It might seem like an impossible problem to solve, but there are things you can do to help. Initiatives across London offer easy ways to support the cause – supper club fundraisers, sponsoring a room – and now, a flagship charity shop is set to open in King’s Cross.

Nationwide charity Shelter is at the forefront of helping people who face homelessness, and its new boutique store will sell carefully curated stock to raise money for its valuable work.

Launching on Friday, the store will set up shop in Coal Drops Yard, alongside the likes of Aesop, Cos and Universal Works, becoming the first charity shop in the upmarket retail spot.

Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross

Shelter has called on HemmingwayDesign to create a ‘crisp contemporary space’ to ensure that its store, which promises to be more than your average charity shop, stands toe-to-toe with the big brands.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter said: ‘Shelter provides advice and support for thousands of people across the country facing homelessness. This unique new shop will help raise vital funds to help us be there for more people in this horrible situation.

‘That’s why we’re calling on the local community for their support – whether it be volunteering, donating treasured pre-loved pieces or shopping for a bargain.’

Boutique by Shelter will be at Coal Drops Yard from Fri Feb 22. 10am-8pm Mon-Sat, noon-6pm Sun.

Check out our pick of the best charity shops in London.

And 11 of the best ethical fashion shops in London.