Coldplay are unveiling an AV experience in Shoreditch

The band are promoting their next album ‘Music of the Spheres’

It’s that time again. No, not Adele album time, although almost. Coldplay album time! The joy. The sheer joy.

To celebrate the release of their latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’, which is out this Friday (October 15), Coldplay are unveiling a audio-visual experience called ‘The Atmospheres’ in Shoreditch. What exactly does that mean? It’s difficult to tell, really. The official literature describes it as:

‘An intergalactic audio-visual experience featuring out-of-this-world visuals where you can create your own alien language messages, snap selfies in the augmented reality photobooth and help to power the experience through bespoke kinetic walkways.’

Which, to be honest, still leaves us little the wiser. ‘The Atmospheres’ appears to be a kind of a custom-built installation with surround-sound and 360-degree visuals. Its purpose is to (figuratively) transport fans to ‘The Spheres’, a fictional system of planets that are the setting for Coldplay’s new album. From the outside, it looks a bit like the ‘Full Metal Jacket’ helmet.

The entire thing is a partnership with Amazon Music, and it’s not just taking place in London – residents of New York, Tokyo and Berlin will have the opportunity to go / be subjected to it too.

‘The Atmospheres’ will be at Shoreditch’s Principal Place between 10am and 8pm on Friday, October 15 and between 9am and 7pm on Saturday, October 16.

Tickets are free and can be pre-booked at www.coldplayspheres.com

