The best nights out in London this weekend

Probably my favourite thing about deciding where to go out in London at the moment is being able to be transported to almost anywhere world, depending on my choice of night. This week, you've got the avant-garde techno of Berlin, the wriggly rhythms of the Caribbean, the woozy beats of a US rap legend, and literally all of the other, amazing club nights we haven't listed here. So even if you didn't manage to get away yet this year (cheers Covid), you can still make it to the club. Here's our roundup of (some of) the best nights in London this week.

Transmissions: Wormhole Curated by Objekt

When this show was announced, I remember getting a stupid pang of excitement, like a teenager receiving a text from their crush. Curated by Objekt – the Berlin based, techno-meets-IDM conceptualist – and with a whole swathe of other exciting, emerging names, your ears are in for a feast. If you’re a fan of Overmono, Ben UFO, and Lee Gamble – or just like slightly wacky club music that sometimes verges on dystopian – this is one for you.

Objekt, OK Williams, and more. Village Underground, EC2A 3PQ. Sat, 16 Oct. 22:00 - 06:00. Remaining tickets from £15.

Club Yeke Viii

It’s crazy to think about all of those club nights from before the pandemic that we’ve not really seen since. Luckily for us, Club Yeke is only fashionably late, and will be making its return to London this weekend at Peckham Audio. In this celebratory party of sounds from St Lucia, Netherlands, Jamaica, and Ghana, a lineup of live artists and DJs come together to bring high-energy Soca and non-stop rhythms. Dress appropriately: you’ll definitely break a sweat.

Blackboy, De Schurmann, and more. Peckham Audio, SE15 4BQ. Fri, 15 Oct. 22:00 - 03:00. Remaining tickets from £10.

Fuego!

This rumbling party will be decked out with a full, 16-stack sound system and an equally heavyweight lineup. Crowning the selection is Om Unit, a genre-hopping producer and DJ who effortlessly navigates the boundaries of dubstep, drum and bass, and all sorts of other bass-driven brilliance (I saw him for the first time at Pickle Factory last month and was truly impressed). He’ll be joined by Ruby Savage and a whole host of other names influenced by roots, dancehall, and sound system culture, as well as Colour Factory’s specially curated garden stage for when you need a 4/4 break from those more spontaneous selections.

Om Unit, Ruby Savage, and more. Colour Factory, E9 5EN. Sat, 16 Oct. 18:00 - 04:00. Tickets £13.

The Jazz Cafe seem to be pulling out the stops this season with a top quality booking of US hip hop producer, The Alchemist. He’s produced for some of hip hop’s hottest noughties names: like Snoop Dogg, Nas, as well as Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Electronica and Freddie Gibbs. If you’re a gamer, he also composed the official score for Grand Theft Auto 5, although it’s less likely he'll be playing that.

The Alchemist and Dom Servini. The Jazz Cafe, NW1 7PG. Fri, 15 Oct, 22:30 - 03:00. Remaining tickets from £15.

