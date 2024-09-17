Make no mistake, Coldplay are one of the best stadium rock bands out there. Massive hits, charismatic showmanship, even eco credentials… Chris Martin and co’s live show has it all. And now, excitingly, the band has announced a huge series of shows in London next summer.

Fresh from a soaring Glastonbury headline set (find the full Time Out review here), Coldplay have announced they’ll be playing a whopping six nights at Wembley in August 2025. That’s just one gig fewer than Oasis’ huge reunion shows at the same venue.

Interestingly, these will be no bog-standard stadium shows for Coldplay. For one, 10 percent of all proceeds will go to the Music Venue Trust, thereby supporting the UK’s independent venues. The shows at Wembley will also apparently be 100 percent powered by solar, wind and kinetic energy, which the band says is a ‘world first for a stadium show’.

Fancy seeing Coldplay in the flesh next summer? Tickets go on sale next week – here’s everything you need to know.

Coldplay London tour dates summer 2025

These are the six dates confirmed so far for Coldplay at Wembley next summer. They’re on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

On top of that, the band are playing two nights at Hull’s Craven Park stadium on August 18 and 19.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for all shows goes live on Friday September 27 at 9am. You’ll be able to get them on Ticketmaster here.

Presale

There will be a presale for fans who order Coldplay’s new album Moon Music (out October 4). Buy from the Coldplay website before 11.59pm on Tuesday September 24 and you’ll get access to a presale at 9am on Thursday September 26.

Those who have already pre-ordered the album will be eligible for the presale.

Ticket prices

Prices for Coldplay’s 2025 Wembley shows haven’t yet been confirmed.

For an idea of prices, however, at the band’s Music of the Spheres tour in Dublin last month, tickets ranged in price from £70 to just over £100.

Cheap ‘infinity’ tickets

A limited number of cheaper ‘Infinity Tickets’ will be sold by the band for just £20. You’ll be able to access these on Ticketmaster at 12pm on Friday November 22.

