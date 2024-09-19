Subscribe
Coldplay confirms three Hong Kong concerts on their Music Of The Spheres world tour

The legends return after more than a decade away from Hong Kong’s stage

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Coldplay Hong Kong concert 2025
Photograph: Courtesy Anna Lee / Live Nation
After keeping everyone in the city squirming in their seats, Coldplay has finally announced that they will be adding Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Seoul, and Hong Kong to their Music Of The Spheres world tour! This marks the band’s first time back in Hong Kong since 2009.

Since kicking off in March 2022 over two and half years ago, this world tour has already sold over 10 million tickets across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and has been touted as the most highly attended tour by a music group of all time. Coldplay’s new album ‘Moon Music’ drops soon on October 4, so concert-goers can expect a mix of brand-new tracks such as We Pray and feelslikeimfallinginlove along with classic bangers like Fix You, Yellow, The Scientist, Viva La Vida, and many more.

Hong Kong fans can enjoy this legendary band at our brand-new Kai Tak Stadium on April 9, 11, and 12, 2025. At every city, Coldplay brings on a supporting act as a mystery guest and Hong Kong’s has yet to be announced. Considering their previous collaborations with BTS on My Universe and The Astronaut, it’s almost certain that their Seoul guests will be at least a couple of members of the South Korean super group, but we have our fingers crossed that Coldplay will bring Jin onto Hong Kong’s stage!

Ticket prices have not been released yet, but get ready anyway as the Coldplay artist pre-sale starts on October 7 at 10am, followed by the Klook pre-sale on October 8 at 10am, then the Live Nation member pre-sale on October 9 at 11am. General sales will then begin on October 10 from 10am. 

