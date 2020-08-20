Corsica Studios is curating a socially distanced beer garden in Peckham

A new outdoor bar is coming to south London. For a little while. The people behind Elephant & Castle’s legendary club space Corsica Studios are resurrecting their 2014 The Paperworks project to bring food, drink and Covid-safe merriment to south London residents for six blissful weeks.

The new venue, once again called The Paperworks, is on the site of a Victorian ginger beer factory, just off the Old Kent Road on the edge of Peckham. It’s a ‘suntrap’, apparently. Expect Corsica-approved DJs. Expect cocktails. Expect eats of some description. The bods behind it all warn us that capacity is ‘extremely limited', so you might want to book now to avoid sad, crushing disappointment.

You have until the end of September to visit The Paperworks. And then, after that, where will you go for the simultaneous consumption of vegan hot dogs and postmodern Balearic house? Nowhere. Get booking.

The Paperworks is open on Fridays from 5pm to 10pm, and Saturdays from 3pm to 10pm. Find more info and book a table here.

