From this picture, it looks like something is indeed up

By now, you’ve probably heard about (or seen) that transparent, fancy, floating pool built between two skyscrapers for the luxury property development, Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms. Named the Sky Pool, the suspended swimming pool is 25 metres long and made entirely from acrylic panels. It looks fairly terrifying.

Today, a new tweet surfaced, showing a picture of two workpeople in a cherry picker, appearing to examine (or fix?) the bottom of the ten-storey-high Sky Pool. It's unclear exactly what's going on, but something is definitely happening.

The penthouse pool has been heavily criticised in the past for encapsulating London's class divide. In February, The Guardian reported that it was only open for use by full owners of the high-end flats in the complex, meaning that other residents – like people who bought flats via the government's shared ownership scheme – couldn’t access it.

