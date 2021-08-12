London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Looking up at Sky Pool
Alamy

Could there be a crack in the Sky Pool?

From this picture, it looks like something is indeed up

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

By now, you’ve probably heard about (or seen) that transparent, fancy, floating pool built between two skyscrapers for the luxury property development, Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms. Named the Sky Pool, the suspended swimming pool is 25 metres long and made entirely from acrylic panels. It looks fairly terrifying. 

Today, a new tweet surfaced, showing a picture of two workpeople in a cherry picker, appearing to examine (or fix?) the bottom of the ten-storey-high Sky Pool. It's unclear exactly what's going on, but something is definitely happening. 

The penthouse pool has been heavily criticised in the past for encapsulating London's class divide. In February, The Guardian reported that it was only open for use by full owners of the high-end flats in the complex, meaning that other residents – like people who bought flats via the government's shared ownership scheme – couldn’t access it. 

Want somewhere in London you can swim? Here are the capital’s best lidos. 

Yum. There’s a real-life Chocolate Factory coming to London. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on City Identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.