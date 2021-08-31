London
A Naked Attraction ad on a London bus
‘Creepy’ ‘Naked Attraction’ ads to be removed from London buses

People have criticised the Channel 4 campaign on social media

Chiara Wilkinson
Have you noticed a slightly uncomfortable ad doing the rounds on some of London’s buses? Yep, we’re talking about the one for Channel 4’s ‘Naked Attraction’. You know the show: contestants choose a date based only on some neck-down naked bodies. 

The bus advert points arrows to different passengers and labels them from the outside, including a suggestion that the person sitting in the top front seat ‘loves being naked’ – which is probably more than they signed up for on their daily commute. 

People have criticised the ad as being unethical for labelling and sexualising people without their consent. They have also pointed out that children could be in the indicated seats – which raises a whole lot of other issues. 

The ad went viral after writer Tracy King tweeted a picture of a bus, captioned: ‘What the hell is this creepy bus ad? You can’t just label non-consenting passengers like that. Does @Channel4 not know how many sexual assaults take place on buses?’

She added: ‘The bar shouldn’t be this low but can ad agencies perhaps start with ‘does this concept afford the bus user basic dignity, privacy and autonomy?’

The BBC reported today that Transport for London has since reviewed the ad and decided that it would be removed from buses ‘as soon as practicable’, after the Advertising Standards Authority received 26 complaints about the campaign. 

A Channel 4 spokesperson said to the BBC: ‘This ad is based on a Channel 4 entertainment programme. It was not our intention to cause offence and we apologise if it has done so.’ 

