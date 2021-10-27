London
Miscusi
Cult pasta place Miscusi has an opening date

Italy’s favourite B Corp pasta chain opens its first ever restaurant outside Italy in Covent Garden

Angela Hui
We hope you’re hungry for some seriously good pasta, London, because Italy’s hit B Corp restaurant Miscusi has announced its first international site and it’s in the Yards in Covent Garden, opening on December 1. Originally launched in Milan in 2017, Miscusi has gone from strength to strength in its motherland and has now expanded to 13 restaurants across seven Italian cities.

Miscusi was founded by entrepreneur Alberto Cartasegna, and this London opening is a special one for the young Italian, who came to London when he was 18 and worked as a kitchen assistant at Oliveto Pizzeria! in Belgravia. In 2019, he was named by Forbes among ‘100 young Italians who will change the future’.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by miscusi (@miscusi.uk)


On the menu, you can expect classic fresh pasta dishes made with quality sustainable and seasonal ingredients. Each plate is created with a nutritionist in mind, so diners are able to choose from recommended combinations or create their own personalised dishes. Aside from pasta, a range of appetisers and desserts will be on offer and a selection of Italian wines.
As a certified B Corp, the restaurant group is on a sustainability mission. At its Italian branches, Miscusi runs a regenerative agriculture project just outside Milan. It says it aims to continue the good work in the UK. Once open, the restaurant will work towards being plastic-free and zero waste and its delivery packages will be recyclable.
23 Slingsby Place in The Yards, WC2E 9AB. Opens Nov 23.
