Cult south London restaurant Silk Road has finally reopened

The popular Chinese canteen in Camberwell has been shut since last summer

Much-loved (and that’s putting it mildly) south London restaurant Silk Road is back in business.

Silk Road, which specialises in extremely good value Xinjiang cuisine, has been closed since August 2023, but has just re-opened in new premises at 47 Camberwell Church St, right next to its old location. You may now return to feasting on your required weekly dose of big plate chicken noodles and lamb shish steel skewers.

‘Dear Customers, the wait is finally over and we will open from 5pm... Friday 09/02,’ posted the restaurant earlier this month. ‘Apologies for the long wait and please forgive us that it will be a soft opening for now. We wish you all a Happy Chinese New Year!’

Leonie Cooper for Time Out

The new restaurant currently has a temporary paper sign that states it will be open daily from 5-11pm.

Here at Time Out we’re big fans of Silk Road, and our most recent review praised the restaurant’s punchy flavours.

‘Dishes can be fiery, but are also balanced with a plethora of spices, a legacy from the Silk Road that ran through the desert area, transporting treasures from east and west,’ we wrote. ‘The cuisine of Xinjiang’s Turkic Uyghur Muslims, the area’s largest minority, exhibits many of the hearty traditional standbys found around Central Asia – notably kebabs and dumplings – but with a bold Chinese influence.’

Silk Road, 47 Camberwell Church St, SE5 8TR

