London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Crystal Head
Photograph: Crystal Head

Dan Aykroyd is in London to sign vodka bottles and these are his favourite bars

The Ghostbuster and co-founder of Crystal Head Vodka is signing booze bottles in person on June 2 and 3

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Dan Aykroyd, yes, that Dan Aykroyd, isn’t just a Ghostbuster, he’s also kind of a big deal in the booze world.

The man, ahem, evidently has a penchant for spirits. 

A few years ago he co-founded Crystal Head Vodka with the artist John Alexander, and though he’s currently shooting Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 (the sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the fifth outing in the Ghostbusters franchise) Aykroyd is taking a little time out from filming with phantoms to sign bottles of Crystal Head in two legendary London locations. 

You’ll find him on the fifth floor of Harvey Nichols on Friday, June 2 from 5pm to 7pm, followed by Gerry’s Wines & Spirits on Old Compton Street in Soho on Saturday June 3 from 12.15pm to 2.15pm. 

Ahead of his signing sessions, Aykroyd told Time Out about his favourite London bars. 

1. Blues Kitchen, Shoreditch

I played a gig here the last time I was in town in 2017, the house band was incredible, it was like the House of Blues was back! I love the New Orleans style of the place, the hot smoked ribeye is tasty as are their cocktails and Bourbon selection, mine’s a Crystal Head Moscow Mule though.
134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR

2. Meatliquor

All these joints are rock ‘n’ roll meccas, the double smoked bacon cheese burger helps nights along accompanied by local craft beers, pickleback shots and an Espresso Martini to finish, but make it Crystal Head naturally.
Various locations

3. Tattu, St Giles 

These guys seriously know how to make a statement, incredible Chinese style food and their rooftop bar serves a Skull Candy cocktail that’s packs a punch, served in the Crystal Head skull, it arrives smoking. I’ve heard the brunches are where the party’s at, but I leave that to the kids these days.
Denmark St, WC2H 0LA

4) Chiltern Firehouse, Marylebone

My all time favourite cocktail is a classic, crisp Martini with quality French vermouth and olives and a pearl onion, the team at Chiltern know how to make mine, reaching for Crystal Head Original vodka, for its super-clean taste. I like the simple things in life, a Martini is one of them.
1 Chiltern St, W1U 7PA

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.