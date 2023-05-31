The Ghostbuster and co-founder of Crystal Head Vodka is signing booze bottles in person on June 2 and 3

Dan Aykroyd, yes, that Dan Aykroyd, isn’t just a Ghostbuster, he’s also kind of a big deal in the booze world.

The man, ahem, evidently has a penchant for spirits.

A few years ago he co-founded Crystal Head Vodka with the artist John Alexander, and though he’s currently shooting Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 (the sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the fifth outing in the Ghostbusters franchise) Aykroyd is taking a little time out from filming with phantoms to sign bottles of Crystal Head in two legendary London locations.

You’ll find him on the fifth floor of Harvey Nichols on Friday, June 2 from 5pm to 7pm, followed by Gerry’s Wines & Spirits on Old Compton Street in Soho on Saturday June 3 from 12.15pm to 2.15pm.

Ahead of his signing sessions, Aykroyd told Time Out about his favourite London bars.