We’re struggling to think of a collaboration more metal than East London coffee roasters Dark Arts and thrash giants, Motörhead.

Adding to a back catalogue of excellent Dark Arts coffee named in tribute to everything from characters in Buffy to David Lynch films, a new official Motörhead bag 'o beans is the latest heroic blend from the Homerton-based caffeine kings. It goes on sale this Friday, Nov 12.

To celebrate the launch of their most rock'n'roll coffee to date Dark Arts are hosting one hell of a party on Saturday (Nov 13) at their HQ on ​​Rosina Street. Kicking off at 5pm and running until 11pm, there’ll be free food from plant-based fast food flingers Mercy Burgers as well as gratis drinks from Jack Daniel’s, Vedett and Duvell. No tickets are needed, just turn up and get stuck in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Arts Coffee (@darkartscoffee)

Motörhead main man Lemmy famously subsisted entirely on bourbon and speed, which frankly sounds exhausting and not to mention illegal, so this new caffeine-based offering is a somewhat better way to put a pep in your step. And it probably won’t keep you up for two weeks on end – the longest stint without bedtime that Lemmy (allegedly) ever pulled – which can only be a good thing. We all need our beauty sleep.

As well as Saturday night’s party Dark Arts are also buddying up with biker jewellers The Great Frog to celebrate, with a pop-up residency in their Shoreditch shop. Starting this Friday (Nov 12) and running until Dec 5, there’ll be free coffee for everyone on launch day, as well as a wheel of fortune will allow customers to have a go at winning a host of Motörhead and Dark Arts merch, jewellery and gift vouchers.

Dark Arts 1- 5 Rosina St, E9 6JH

The Great Frog 1-4 Holywell Ln, EC2A 3ET

