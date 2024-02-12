London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
AC/DC performing live
Photograph: Photography Stock Ruiz / Shutterstock.com

How to get tickets for AC/DC’s 2024 UK tour in London, including price

Get hyped for the band’s first UK shows in eight years

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
Advertising

Rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t get much bigger than AC/DC. Over almost five decades, the legendary hard rockers have truly earned GOAT status – and now, after weeks of teasing, the band has finally confirmed that they’re hitting the road in 2024. They’ll be playing in London for the first time in eight long years. 

The band announced their UK and Europe tour on social media this morning (February 12). Called the ‘POWER UP’ tour, it’s named after AC/DC’s 2020 studio album. Fans will get to head-bang to a line-up of classics and newer stuff with Brian Johnson on vocals, brothers Angus and Stevie Young on guitar, Matt Laug on drums and Chris Chaney carrying the torch for bassist Cliff Williams, who retired from performing in 2016. Here’s everything you need to know to get yourself in those mosh pits at Wembley.

When is AC/DC going on their UK and Europe tour in 2024?

The band will play a total of 21 dates across European cities, starting with Gelsenkirchen in Germany on May 17 and wrapping up in Dublin’s Croke Park on August 17.

When is AC/DC playing in London? 

They’ll take to the Wembley Stadium stage on July 3 and July 7 2024. 

When do tickets go on sale for their POWER UP tour?

Tickets go live on Friday, February 16 at 10am. You can get your hands on them here

How much will tickets cost?

Gigs and Tours has revealed that tickets will be £115 for main pitch standing, £130 for front pitch standing and in the region of £55 to £145 for seated (depending on which seats you pick). Don’t forget there will also be a booking fee added to the final cost. 

Any news on presale?

There currently aren’t plans for any kind of presale, so as far as we know everyone will be in with the same chance of securing tickets. If anything changes and you want to be the first to know about it, make sure you’re signed up to the band’s newsletter here

What’s been said about the tour so far?

That’s pretty much all the details we have on the tour so far. The band did post a short little video on X/Twitter as part of their announcement. So conclude from that what you will. 

ICYMI: The 1975 at London’s O2 Arena: support acts, start time, tickets and everything you need to know

Plus: Shania Twain is headlining BST festival in London’s Hyde Park

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Noomi Rapace in Portobello is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.