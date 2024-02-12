How to get tickets for AC/DC’s 2024 UK tour in London, including price

Get hyped for the band’s first UK shows in eight years

Rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t get much bigger than AC/DC. Over almost five decades, the legendary hard rockers have truly earned GOAT status – and now, after weeks of teasing, the band has finally confirmed that they’re hitting the road in 2024. They’ll be playing in London for the first time in eight long years.

The band announced their UK and Europe tour on social media this morning (February 12). Called the ‘POWER UP’ tour, it’s named after AC/DC’s 2020 studio album. Fans will get to head-bang to a line-up of classics and newer stuff with Brian Johnson on vocals, brothers Angus and Stevie Young on guitar, Matt Laug on drums and Chris Chaney carrying the torch for bassist Cliff Williams, who retired from performing in 2016. Here’s everything you need to know to get yourself in those mosh pits at Wembley.

When is AC/DC going on their UK and Europe tour in 2024?

The band will play a total of 21 dates across European cities, starting with Gelsenkirchen in Germany on May 17 and wrapping up in Dublin’s Croke Park on August 17.

When is AC/DC playing in London?

They’ll take to the Wembley Stadium stage on July 3 and July 7 2024.

When do tickets go on sale for their POWER UP tour?

Tickets go live on Friday, February 16 at 10am. You can get your hands on them here.

How much will tickets cost?

Gigs and Tours has revealed that tickets will be £115 for main pitch standing, £130 for front pitch standing and in the region of £55 to £145 for seated (depending on which seats you pick). Don’t forget there will also be a booking fee added to the final cost.

Any news on presale?

There currently aren’t plans for any kind of presale, so as far as we know everyone will be in with the same chance of securing tickets. If anything changes and you want to be the first to know about it, make sure you’re signed up to the band’s newsletter here.

What’s been said about the tour so far?

That’s pretty much all the details we have on the tour so far. The band did post a short little video on X/Twitter as part of their announcement. So conclude from that what you will.

We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTVMKdweNX — AC/DC (@acdc) February 12, 2024

