The band’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour lands in the capital this week

There are few music acts right now quite so dominant as The 1975. Matty Healy and the band are currently in the midst of their massive ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ world tour – and, having taken north America by storm, they’re now on home turf.

The British and European leg of The 1975’s tour has officially kicked off. Two gigs in Glasgow last week saw excitement at fever pitch, with some extremely dedicated fans even camping outside the venue several days in advance.

And now it’s the capital’s turn. London’s O2 Arena will host The 1975 for a massive four shows, spread across this week and next. From start times and support to ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know about the shows.

When is The 1975 at London’s O2 Arena?

The band are playing on February 12, 13, 14 and 21.

What time do doors open?

For all shows, doors will open at 6:30pm. The area with restaurants and bars around the O2 opens much earlier at 10am.

What time will the band come on stage?

The band hasn’t confirmed when they’ll come on stage. Judging from the Glasgow shows, it looks like they’ll begin at 8:45pm or so – get in earlier to avoid disappointment (and catch the support).

Who is supporting The 1975?

Speaking of which: support will come from English indie pop act The Japanese House (real name Amber Bain), who released a new album named ‘In the End It Always Does’ in 2023.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist. However, this is what the band played at a show in Glasgow last week, according to Setlist.fm.

The 1975 (‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ version) Looking for Somebody (to Love) Happiness Part of the Band Roadkill Oh Caroline I’m in Love With You A Change of Heart Robbers Me fallingforyou About You When We Are Together I Like America and America Likes Me Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME Heart Out Be My Mistake It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You) The Sound Somebody Else I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes) Love It If We Made It Sex People

Can you still get tickets to The 1975 at London’s O2 Arena?

All shows have some ticket availability, but options are very limited. You can check for available tickets on Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

General sale ticket prices start from £75 (including fees), while resale tickets are currently much pricier. Ticketmaster has both general sale and resale options here.

