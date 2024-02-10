London
Timeout

The 1975 performing live in Bennicassim
Photograph: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

The 1975 at London’s O2 Arena: support acts, start time, tickets and everything you need to know

The band’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour lands in the capital this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
There are few music acts right now quite so dominant as The 1975. Matty Healy and the band are currently in the midst of their massive ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ world tour – and, having taken north America by storm, they’re now on home turf.

The British and European leg of The 1975’s tour has officially kicked off. Two gigs in Glasgow last week saw excitement at fever pitch, with some extremely dedicated fans even camping outside the venue several days in advance.

And now it’s the capital’s turn. London’s O2 Arena will host The 1975 for a massive four shows, spread across this week and next. From start times and support to ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know about the shows.

When is The 1975 at London’s O2 Arena? 

The band are playing on February 12, 13, 14 and 21.

What time do doors open?

For all shows, doors will open at 6:30pm. The area with restaurants and bars around the O2 opens much earlier at 10am.

What time will the band come on stage?

The band hasn’t confirmed when they’ll come on stage. Judging from the Glasgow shows, it looks like they’ll begin at 8:45pm or so – get in earlier to avoid disappointment (and catch the support).

Who is supporting The 1975? 

Speaking of which: support will come from English indie pop act The Japanese House (real name Amber Bain), who released a new album named ‘In the End It Always Does’ in 2023.

Any news on the setlist? 

There’s no official setlist. However, this is what the band played at a show in Glasgow last week, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. The 1975 (‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ version)
  2. Looking for Somebody (to Love)
  3. Happiness
  4. Part of the Band
  5. Roadkill
  6. Oh Caroline
  7. I’m in Love With You
  8. A Change of Heart
  9. Robbers
  10. Me
  11. fallingforyou
  12. About You
  13. When We Are Together
  14. I Like America and America Likes Me
  15. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America
  16. If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  17. TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
  18. Heart Out
  19. Be My Mistake
  20. It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
  21. The Sound
  22. Somebody Else
  23. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
  24. Love It If We Made It
  25. Sex
  26. People 

Can you still get tickets to The 1975 at London’s O2 Arena? 

All shows have some ticket availability, but options are very limited. You can check for available tickets on Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets? 

General sale ticket prices start from £75 (including fees), while resale tickets are currently much pricier. Ticketmaster has both general sale and resale options here

