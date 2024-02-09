Everything you need to know about Shania’s massive show this summer

January is over (phew) and that means we can officially start looking forward to summer. And in London, that means festival season, AKA the best three months of the year. Line-ups are starting to roll in, and boy are we excited. BST Hyde Park has just announced a headliner that is truly for the girls. The inimitable Canadian pop star Shania Twain will headline the Hyde Park festival this summer.

Who doesn’t love Shania Twain? With all-time bops like ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’, ‘That Don't Impress Me Much’ and ‘You're Still The One’, it’s impossible not to dance to the iconic singer’s country-pop anthems.

With over 100 million album sales worldwide, these tickets are going to be selling like hot cakes. Here's how to make sure you get your hands on one.

RECOMMENDED:

The best music festivals in London.

Stray Kids are headlining BST festival in London’s Hyde Park.

All Points East has revealed its first headliners for 2024.

When is Shania Twain headlining BST Hyde Park?

Shania will take to the central London stage on Sunday July 7. Shania will be supported by Irish band The Corrs, with more acts to be announced soon.

How to get tickets to Shania Twain at BST?

Tickets go on sale Wednesday February 14 at 10am GMT. They will be available on the official BST website here.

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park?

Besides Twain, the headliners announced for this summer’s BST are Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July) and Stray Kids (14 July).