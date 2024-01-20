Depeche Mode at London’s O2 Arena: everything you need to know

The synthpop icons’ world tour stops by the capital this week

Depeche Mode have been punching out banger after gothy synthpop banger for over four decades – and it doesn’t look like they’re letting up anytime soon. Following the release of the 15th Depeche album ‘Memento Mori’ last year, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan are back in London for two massive shows at Greenwich’s O2 Arena.

The band responsible for such irresistible doom-pop hits as ‘Enjoy the Silence’, ‘Personal Jesus’ and ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ are as good as they’ve ever been – and their current tour is taking them all over the place, from North and South America to Europe and Asia.

Needless to say, you don’t want to miss Depeche Mode in London. Here’s everything you need to know about the two shows.

When is Depeche Mode at London’s O2 Arena?

The band are playing on Monday January 22 and Saturday January 27.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6:30pm on both days.

What time will the band come on stage?

The band hasn’t confirmed when they’ll come on stage. Judging from recent shows, however, expect them to start at around 8:45-8:50pm.

Who is supporting Depeche Mode?

Support comes from beloved UK rocker Nadine Shah.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist. However, this is what the band played at a show in Los Angeles at the end of 2023, according to Setlist.fm.

My Cosmos Is Mine Wagging Tongue Walking in My Shoes It’s No Good Policy of Truth In Your Room Everything Counts Precious My Favourite Stranger Home But Not Tonight Ghosts Again I Feel You A Pain That I'm Used To World in My Eyes Black Celebration Stripped John the Revelator Enjoy the Silence Waiting for the Night Just Can't Get Enough Never Let Me Down Again Personal Jesus

Can you still get tickets to Depeche Mode at London’s O2 Arena?

For the January 22 show, tickets are available starting from £67. The second show on January 27, meanwhile has fewer options – starting at £84. Check ticket availability on AXS here.

