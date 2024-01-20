London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Depeche Mode performing live in Amsterdam
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Depeche Mode at London’s O2 Arena: everything you need to know

The synthpop icons’ world tour stops by the capital this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Depeche Mode have been punching out banger after gothy synthpop banger for over four decades – and it doesn’t look like they’re letting up anytime soon. Following the release of the 15th Depeche album ‘Memento Mori’ last year, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan are back in London for two massive shows at Greenwich’s O2 Arena.

The band responsible for such irresistible doom-pop hits as ‘Enjoy the Silence’, ‘Personal Jesus’ and ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ are as good as they’ve ever been – and their current tour is taking them all over the place, from North and South America to Europe and Asia.

Needless to say, you don’t want to miss Depeche Mode in London. Here’s everything you need to know about the two shows. 

When is Depeche Mode at London’s O2 Arena?  

The band are playing on Monday January 22 and Saturday January 27.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6:30pm on both days.

What time will the band come on stage?

The band hasn’t confirmed when they’ll come on stage. Judging from recent shows, however, expect them to start at around 8:45-8:50pm.

Who is supporting Depeche Mode?  

Support comes from beloved UK rocker Nadine Shah. 

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist. However, this is what the band played at a show in Los Angeles at the end of 2023, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. My Cosmos Is Mine
  2. Wagging Tongue
  3. Walking in My Shoes
  4. It’s No Good
  5. Policy of Truth
  6. In Your Room
  7. Everything Counts
  8. Precious
  9. My Favourite Stranger
  10. Home
  11. But Not Tonight
  12. Ghosts Again
  13. I Feel You
  14. A Pain That I'm Used To
  15. World in My Eyes
  16. Black Celebration
  17. Stripped
  18. John the Revelator
  19. Enjoy the Silence
  20. Waiting for the Night
  21. Just Can't Get Enough
  22. Never Let Me Down Again
  23. Personal Jesus

Can you still get tickets to Depeche Mode at London’s O2 Arena?

For the January 22 show, tickets are available starting from £67. The second show on January 27, meanwhile has fewer options – starting at £84. Check ticket availability on AXS here.

Did you see that London bus and tube fares are not going up this year?

A massive storm is heading for London: here’s the exact date it will strike the capital.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Ginger Johnson in Walthamstow is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.