London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Food at Decatur, a featured seller at DELLI
Photograph: Liam HartFood at Decatur, a featured seller at DELLI

Depop’s creator is launching a new app for foodies

Sign up to the waitlist to get in there first

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Rejoice! London’s foodies are getting a new place to argue about where to eat the city’s best dumplings or whether Salt Bae is actually a misunderstood maverick genius. And it’s not an east London café with a string of symbols instead of a name, either. It’s new community-focused food app Delli, which is the handiwork of Depop creator Simon Beckerman. He’s teamed up with Natalie Lee Joe, former owner of now-closed Hackney yakitori restaurant Jidori, to create an online marketplace and community for food obsessives.

The basic idea sounds like it’s inspired by how the most forward-looking small food producers interact on Instagram: makers will share the stories and concepts behind their food, and have more space to connect with consumers. The aim is to put sustainability first (and food waste last) by focusing on local communities and releasing food in ‘drops’: an approach already popular with big-on-Insta makers. And some of London’s most-hyped food names are already on board, including My Neighbours the Dumplings, 40ft Brewery, Mama Chen, Tacos Padre, Lil Wong Bakes, Kefir Magic and Rapscallion Soda.

Delli will get a full launch in February 2022, but there’s a chance to participate in stages before then. To get involved, sign up to the waitlist here, and meet indie food makers without leaving your neighbourhood (or even your bed).

Three places to have an actually good Christmas meal with your mates.

The UK’s first alcohol-free off-licence is coming to the West End.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.