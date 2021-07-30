Wings. Sweet, sweet beautiful wings. We often while away the hours counting the number of ways in which we love our favourite portion of chicken and now there’s a whole new flavour of wing to moon over.

A whiskey wing. Yep, you heard us. Be still our beating bellies.

Wingmans have teamed up with Monkey Shoulder malt whisky to make these super special, limited-edition Drunken Monkey Wings, which mix the aforementioned whisky with Wingmans’ barbeque and chipotle sauce, maple and whisky-glazed bacon bits, crispy shallots and smoked salt to create the kind of wing that we can see ourselves one day penning a sonnet to. If Shakespeare were around today we know he'd do the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wingmans (@wingmanschicken)

Available for the next six weeks at Wingmans’ Soho and Kilburn branches, there’s also a special libation to wash it all down with. The Smokey Cherry Old Fashioned pops some cocktail cherries and orange bitters into the classic cocktail to zing it up a touch. Both the wings and the drinks are £10 a pop.

‘We want the Smokey Monkey Shoulder wings and cocktail, coupled with the atmosphere of Wingmans restaurants, to help ramp up that feel-good summer vibe and can’t wait to hear what people think,’ says Lauren Stamboulie of Monkey Shoulder. Bring on the wings, say us.

There's a wing festival happening this October in Shoreditch, chicken wing fans

Here's where you can get the best fried chicken in London