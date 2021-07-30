London
chicken wings and a bottle of whisky
Photograph: Wingmans

Did somebody say... whisky wings?

Grab this sweet limited edition snack at Wingmans in Soho and Kilburn

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Wings. Sweet, sweet beautiful wings. We often while away the hours counting the number of ways in which we love our favourite portion of chicken and now there’s a whole new flavour of wing to moon over.

A whiskey wing. Yep, you heard us. Be still our beating bellies. 

Wingmans have teamed up with Monkey Shoulder malt whisky to make these super special, limited-edition Drunken Monkey Wings, which mix the aforementioned whisky with Wingmans’ barbeque and chipotle sauce, maple and whisky-glazed bacon bits, crispy shallots and smoked salt to create the kind of wing that we can see ourselves one day penning a sonnet to. If Shakespeare were around today we know he'd do the same.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wingmans (@wingmanschicken)

Available for the next six weeks at Wingmans’ Soho and Kilburn branches, there’s also a special libation to wash it all down with. The Smokey Cherry Old Fashioned pops some cocktail cherries and orange bitters into the classic cocktail to zing it up a touch. Both the wings and the drinks are £10 a pop. 

‘We want the Smokey Monkey Shoulder wings and cocktail, coupled with the atmosphere of Wingmans restaurants, to help ramp up that feel-good summer vibe and can’t wait to hear what people think,’ says Lauren Stamboulie of Monkey Shoulder. Bring on the wings, say us. 

There's a wing festival happening this October in Shoreditch, chicken wing fans

Here's where you can get the best fried chicken in London

