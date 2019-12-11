‘Dirty Dancing’ will cha-cha-cha into Secret Cinema next year

Prepare to be taken back to the summer of 1963 because Secret Cinema has chosen ‘Dirty Dancing’ as its next immersive film experience.

North Carolina will be recreated at an outdoor location in London for summer 2020, so expect live music, dance classes and generally to have the time of your life.

Exact details of how Kellermans’ holiday resort will be brought to life are currently under wraps, but here’s hoping Mountain Lake is recreated for revellers to practise that lift.

The classic romance follows in the footsteps of this year’s screenings of ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Stranger Things’, replacing those Aston Martins and aliens with romance, rock ’n’ roll and the world’s most iconic dance routine.

So book those cha-cha-cha classes, spin those Otis Redding records and raid Tesco’s exotic fruit aisle. Let’s make Johnny and Baby proud.

The ‘Dirty Dancing’ Secret Cinema experience will open on July 22 2020 and will run for a limited two-week run. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday December 16, with prices starting at £49 + booking fee.

