LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
dishoom vegan sausage naan
Photograph: Haraala Hamilton

Dishoom is now delivering vegan sausage naan roll kits

Step aside, Linda McCartney

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

You might have perfected your aquafaba cocktails with all that time on your hands, but nobody needs to be faffing around with a thing like a sausage in lockdown. Especially not when Dishoom has come up with a remedy for stuck-at-home vegans. Behold: the vegan sausage naan roll. The meal kit comes from the group behind the popular fleet of Irani cafés and contains all the ingredients for people to create their own vegan version of the restaurant’s most famous dish: the bacon naan roll.     

The plant-based kits cost £16 and include those all-new sausages – specially designed for Dishoom by Neil Rankin. Yes, you may know him from his meaty Temper restaurants, but he’s also a serious plant lover these days after launching Simplicity Foods and creating his own line of meat substitutes.

There’s dough balls in there too for making your own vegan naan bread, plus vegan cream cheese and reliable old tomato-chilli jam. Just as with the popular bacon naan kit, each order also includes the spices for making masala chai at home – just pair it with your plant-based milk of choice. 

For each kit sold, Dishoom is donating to Magic Breakfast, a charity helping to provide free, nutritious meals to school kids. So you can do your bit for them while doing your bit for the planet.

Order a kit for £16 (serves two) via Dishoom’s online store.  

Check out the OG bacon naan kit right here 

Club Mexicana has also launched a meal kit fit for vegans.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.