Dishoom is now delivering vegan sausage naan roll kits

You might have perfected your aquafaba cocktails with all that time on your hands, but nobody needs to be faffing around with a thing like a sausage in lockdown. Especially not when Dishoom has come up with a remedy for stuck-at-home vegans. Behold: the vegan sausage naan roll. The meal kit comes from the group behind the popular fleet of Irani cafés and contains all the ingredients for people to create their own vegan version of the restaurant’s most famous dish: the bacon naan roll.

The plant-based kits cost £16 and include those all-new sausages – specially designed for Dishoom by Neil Rankin. Yes, you may know him from his meaty Temper restaurants, but he’s also a serious plant lover these days after launching Simplicity Foods and creating his own line of meat substitutes.

There’s dough balls in there too for making your own vegan naan bread, plus vegan cream cheese and reliable old tomato-chilli jam. Just as with the popular bacon naan kit, each order also includes the spices for making masala chai at home – just pair it with your plant-based milk of choice.

For each kit sold, Dishoom is donating to Magic Breakfast, a charity helping to provide free, nutritious meals to school kids. So you can do your bit for them while doing your bit for the planet.

Order a kit for £16 (serves two) via Dishoom’s online store.

Check out the OG bacon naan kit right here.

Club Mexicana has also launched a meal kit fit for vegans.