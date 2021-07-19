1. Free drinks will be mandatory

‘Everyone has been hella broke and nights out can be expensive. Maybe big drinks companies could subsidise smaller clubs to give everyone free drinks? They’re going to be struggling the most with getting people in and it would mean that everyone would have a really good time.’

2. Line-ups will be more diverse

‘With everything that’s happened recently, especially with Black Lives Matter, we should make clubbing more inclusive and safe for more people. It should start with line-up bookings. Club nights will be much more interesting if you’ve got different opinions and perspectives of people playing. Clubs should make nights that everyone can feel they can go back to.’

3. We will build a proper community

‘When we go back, I want us to actually interact with new people. It’s a great time to make new friends, meet different types of people and have different experiences – it can really change your outlook on life. Also, the last year should be a lesson for everyone to look after each other. Make sure that a friend gets home safely from the club and check in on each other, mental-health wise.’

4. Masks will remain on

‘I would love for clubs to offer free masks and tests, so if people feel anxious about going out, you know you’re staying safe. Also, hand-washing should be made mandatory when going to the toilet, because I know people will stop doing that again. A lot of things go down in a club toilet cubicle, so it’s really for the best.’

5. Grassroots venues will be supported

‘It’s amazing playing festivals and super-clubs, but being in a small room with 200 people rammed in, playing the music I’m playing, is a different vibe. It sucks that smaller venues are closing down and I don’t have the funds to buy them all up.’

6. Ban all bastards from the club

‘Racists, homophobes, transphobes, people who think they can sexually assault or harass others. Just ban them all, I don’t want people feeling uncomfortable. Also ban the people who don’t check their friends for these sorts of behaviours. If people are going to be dickheads, especially after 18 months of being locked down, they’re not welcome.’

'160 Down the A406' is out now on Bandcamp and streaming services.

