Doc’s DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’ has landed in London

Amid rising petrol costs, pollution and gridlocked traffic, many London motorists have found themselves wishing they could just time travel back to the office or to Mum and Dad’s Sunday lunch, but the reality is, that’s not always plain sailing either, as social media has revealed.

An eagle-eyed Londoner spotted Doc’s famous DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’ looking like it wasn’t going anywhere in time or space yesterday evening and posted his spot to #shitlondon on Facebook.

We can only assume that Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly simply didn’t have enough road to get up to 88mph, but dreams of getting Back to the Future or even straight outta of Camden were stymied yesterday evening by an unfortunate breakdown of the iconic time-machine on the street of London, leading to an urgent call to the RAC, who presumably had the requisite 1.21 gigawatts of electricity needed to get things moving once more.

In classic London fashion, locals were suitably unimpressed by the time-travelling automobile’s performance. Matthew, the original poster declared ‘This dude didn't make it to Kentish Town, let alone 1985’, while Doug, evidently a motorist himself, ruefully commented ‘He came to 2022 and figured he couldn’t afford to refuel to get to 88mph’. Neil showed some bruised experience of the whole ‘car repairs cost £££’ concept, adding ‘Yeah, it’s the flux capacitor… It’s the parts, not the labour, mate’, while Mike messed with our minds, adding ‘If they’d set out tomorrow they’d have got there by yesterday. You used to be able to get the parts in the future but now they’re out of stock.’ Enough already with your MOT traumas, Mike!

It’s not the first time that the iconic motor has encountered issues within the M25 – back in 2015 the driver of a DeLorean got pulled over by the Met for being more interested in playing Minecraft/scanning eBay for vintage Calvin Kleins on his phone than driving. Clearly this time Doc saw all those memes telling the 1980s duo to avoid 2020, and instead dropped straight into a ULEZ compliance zone. Sadiq Khan will probably have something to say about those plutonium emissions too.

